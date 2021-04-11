5 WWE Superstars who rocked pop culture inspired wrestling attires

WWE has always been a company trying to keep abreast with the trends and whims of contemporary audiences. Pop culture has played a huge part in this over the years. At its core, pop culture is a reflection of the world around it at the current point of time.

Keeping that in mind, it is natural that elements of pop culture would bleed into the wrestling world and vice versa. The most obvious of these influences come in the form of gimmicks and wrestling gear. Some of the most iconic gimmicks and wrestling attire in WWE are pulled from pop culture references.

Whether it is Alexa Bliss emulating her inner Harley Quinn or Nikki Bella's Wonder Woman-inspired gear, pop culture has set its roots deep in WWE content.

Here, we look at 5 'must see' pop culture-inspired WWE wrestling gimmicks that pleased and delighted fans all over the world.

#5 Stardust

Cody Rhodes channels his inner supervillain at WrestleMania

As his career floundered, Cody Rhodes put on the paints and dived head first into the bizarre character of Stardust. While it's debatable if the new gimmick did him any favors, it did lead to some interesting moments.

His silver-painted persona already resembled a character straight out of a comic book but he took it a step further at WrestleMania. He emerged on the grandest stage of them all in an outfit that was clearly inspired by Mr. Sinister.

In case you're not a comic book fan, Mr. Sinister is a villain from the X-men franchise. It is interesting to note that there were direct parallels between Mr. Sinister's obsession with Scott Summers and Stardust's rivalry with Neville.

This was, in itself, a rivalry filled with pop culture influences. Stephen Amell, the actor who dons the cape of Arrow on TV, also made a brief appearance when he went up against Stardust. The actor surprised the audience with his capability to keep up with the pace of the match and presented an enjoyable segment.

For most fans of the respective franchises, these little pop culture nods made the rivalry that much more interesting.

Both Stardust and Goldust, sons of the legendary Dusty Rhodes, have played many pop culture-based gimmicks in the wrestling industry.

