5 WWE Superstars who should switch brands in 2019

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
10.56K   //    07 Mar 2019, 13:09 IST

Could the WWE's Apex Predator find himself back on Monday Night RAW at some point this year?
Could the WWE's Apex Predator find himself back on Monday Night RAW at some point this year?

In 2016, WWE re-instated their brand split.

For the five years prior the men and women of RAW and SmackDown Live had been able to travel between shows at will, and whilst that did allow the WWE Universe to see their favourite Superstars more often, it also meant that many lesser talents didn't get showcased.

Since the 2016 brand extension, the main roster has been a place of two halves. On the one hand, you have RAW, the company's flagship, 3-hour program, which often features the biggest names of the time.

On the other, you have SmackDown, seen as WWE's B-Show, but often with the best in-ring ability.

With the annual Superstar Shake-Up, Superstars do get the chance to move, leading to some epic new feuds.

Here are five WWE Superstars who should switch brands in 2019.

#5 To SmackDown: 'Rowdy' Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey has been a dominant force since joining the WWE at the 2018 Royal Rumble.
Ronda Rousey has been a dominant force since joining the WWE at the 2018 Royal Rumble.

She may be the current RAW Women's Champion, but Ronda Rousey may soon find herself trading in the red for blue.

Joining the company last year, Rousey has been truly dominant and remains undefeated in competition.

Scheduled to defend her title at WrestleMania, having the UFC Hall of Famer lose the gold on the biggest show of the year could be the right call as SmackDown's move to Fox approaches.

The company reportedly want some of their biggest names on team Blue before the move, and with Rousey arguably being the biggest acquisition of all time, she's definitely a contender.

Whether Rousey remains a part of the WWE roster after Mania is unclear, though having her repping SmackDown Live is definitely the right call.

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Thomas is a 23-year-old wrestling fan, who started watching in 2003. He is also a Journalism graduate from Sheffield Hallam University.
