5 WWE Superstars who were born rich

These 5 Superstars did not suffer financially while they were growing up.

by Akash Cillanki 27 Feb 2017

Bret came from the legendary Hart family which did not lack money

Depending on whom you ask, pro wrestling can be extremely lucrative or a job where you live paycheck to paycheck. It all depends on which promotion you work at and what’s your status on the card. The John Cenas and Randy Ortons of this world make a lot of money for their troubles.

But, what about pro wrestlers in their youth? How many of today’s stars were part of a family struggling to make ends meet and how many were accustomed to the finer things in life well before they became successful WWE Superstars? Well, that’s what we’re here to find out.

Well, the latter part of it, at least. There are a number of Superstars whose lived great lives right from the time they were born. So, without further ado, here are 5 WWE Superstars who were born rich:

#5 Bret Hart

Bret Hart is the son of Stu Hart

Bret Hart is one of the most recognisable names in the world of pro wrestling and a bonafide legend. To be fair, nothing less was expected of him considering that he was the golden boy of the legendary Hart family.

Back in the territory days of wrestling, The Hitman's father, Stu Hart, ran a wrestling promotion called Stampede Wrestling which made quite the name for itself in Canada. It was one of the more successful wrestling promotions and would remain so until Vince McMahon's took the then-WWF national.

Stu Hart also ran an extremely successful wrestling school known as The Hart Dungeon which has trained some of the biggest names in wrestling. It's easy to see how Stu Hart was able to easily afford to support the monetary requirements of the massive Hart family.

While Stampede Wrestling did struggle in Bret's latter teenage years, he was born into wrestling royalty and lacked for absolutely nothing growing up. With his Hall of Fame career behind him, Bret Hart has ensured that his family never has to suffer for money either.