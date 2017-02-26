Top 5 WWE stables of the past 5 years

Counting down the best factions in recent years!!

26 Feb 2017

The Wyatts and The Shield gave fans some epic moments!

A wrestling stable is defined as a team or group of three or more people, typically heel, who share common motives, allies and adversaries within a storyline, or through a series of storylines.

Stables have been a part of professional wrestling dating back to the original Golden Era in the early 1930’s, and possibly even earlier. As the sport evolved, more and more stables began to emerge.

Once the nWo hit the scene, there was an explosion of stables popping up everywhere. At the height of the Monday Night Wars, WCW seemed to survive on the backs of the various factions that formed during this time.

Eventually, the stables boom slowed down significantly. However, in recent years, there has been a resurgence in the number of stables being established, not only in the WWE, but all over the world.

The popularity of NJPW’s Bullet Club has once again started a trending effect. Suddenly, factions are cool once again and WWE creative officials have taken advantage of the growing demand of fans wanting to see more of these heel stables established.

Now that we have had a rebirth, of sorts, when it comes to stables evolving within the industry, which are some of the more successful factions that have emerged in recent years?

Lets take a look at WWE’s top 5 stables of the past 5 years.

#5 The Club

Maybe The Club will reunite once the rosters get a shake-up after ‘Mania!

AJ Styles shocked the wrestling world when he made his debut at the 2016 Royal Rumble. After a tremendous career, in which he dominated all over the globe, The Phenomenal One was finally a WWE Superstar.

It wasn't long until his Bullet Club brethren would join him, as Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson joined the company just a few months after AJ arrived.

As members of The Bullet Club, Styles, Anderson and Gallows enjoyed the luxury of being a part of the most destructive faction on earth.

With the success that all three were having in New Japan Pro Wrestling, plus having the freedom to work for other promotions in their down time, some still questioned whether or not the trio would ever actually join the WWE.

However, once they did, business certainly picked up, as the WWE Superstars were now faced with a new team of foes to contend with, but this group had been tried, battle tested and ready for war.

After several months of middle-of-the-road booking, Gallows and Anderson finally captured the WWE Raw Tag Team Championships. Meanwhile over on Smackdown Live, AJ Styles had already helped put the Blue Brand on an equal playing ground with its Monday Night competitors.

Now that all three members of The Club have won titles, the next step should be looking towards reuniting the guys back together under one banner. Rumours are currently circulating that after Wrestlemania, there could be a shake-up in the rosters, which could potentially result in The Club being back together once again.