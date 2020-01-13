5 WWE Superstars who won the Royal Rumble but lost their Championship match at WrestleMania

Several top WWE Superstars have had big matches at WrestleMania after Royal Rumble wins

WWE has some of the best gimmick matches known to wrestling fans, and the Royal Rumble match is the biggest match in terms of size and the reward it offers its winner.

The 30-man Royal Rumble match allows the final remaining Superstar a chance to challenge any top Champion in the company for a title match at WrestleMania. Since 2018, we’ve also seen a female version of the match take place annually which gives the women of WWE a similar chance at the Company’s gold.

While the Royal Rumble match guarantees the winner a shot at a Championship, it does not guarantee them a title at the end of their match at WrestleMania.

Many Rumble winners have gone on to win a title at WrestleMania, and while Becky Lynch has managed to win two titles at the end of WrestleMania 2019, many have left The Grandest Stage of Them All empty-handed.

In this article, we will look at 5 top Superstars who’ve won a Royal Rumble match in their career but failed to win a title at WrestleMania the same year.

#5 The Rock - 2000

There are countless things The Rock has achieved both inside and outside the ring in a career that has taken him all over the place in the world of entertainment.

In the year 2000, The Rock decided it was his time to stick around the ring and outlast 29 other men to win a Royal Rumble. He entered the match at No. 24 and eliminated 4 men to win a match where he had the huge task of eliminating a young Big Show last.

However, video footage showed that the ending of the match was a bit controversial, and therefore Big Show was also put into the Championship match for WrestleMania.

This made the WWE Championship match for the Grandest Stage of Them All a Triple Threat match involving WWE Champion Triple H, Rock, and Show. Mick Foley too was added to the match, later on, making it a huge Fatal 4-Way elimination match.

During the match, The Rock eliminated Big Show first, while Foley was eliminated by Triple H. Triple H then eliminated Rock last in order to win the match and retain his title.

