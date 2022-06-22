5 WWE Superstars whose careers could be revitalized in NXT

Ever since the birth of the NXT brand, it has gradually evolved from a developmental brand to a self-sustaining roster that rivals both RAW and SmackDown. The main roster of WWE Superstars no longer look at NXT as a step back, but rather more of a lateral move where they can reinvigorate their careers.

With so much talent spread amongst the RAW and SmackDown rosters and limited TV time, top-tier talent can on occasion find themselves stuck at a creative standstill. NXT could be a very attractive alternative for main roster stars looking to breathe new life into their careers. Today we take a look at 5 WWE Superstars who could benefit and have their careers revitalized by a move to NXT.

#5 on our list of WWE Superstars whose careers could be revitalized in NXT - The Viking Raiders

Erik and Ivar have a ton of untapped potential!

Erik and Ivar are two battle-tested beasts with a wealth of global experience. These guys have held tag titles worldwide and were once considered one of the best overall tag teams in the world.

Since signing with WWE, The Viking Raiders have had their fair share of ups and downs. Despite capturing the Tag Team Championships on both the main roster and NXT, the duo have never really gotten the proper push that many fans believe they deserve.

The Viking Raiders have spent a lot of their time on the main roster while making periodic trips back to NXT. If the duo were to make a more substantial visit to NXT, they would have an opportunity to prove their worth by dominating the entire tag team division on the brand.

#4 T-Bar

T-Bar could use a complete gimmick overhaul.

T-Bar has been an interesting project, to say the least. When he signed his WWE contract in 2017, there wasn't much known about the superstar. He did fairly well on the independent scene, but primarily made himself known while with Ring of Honor.

Since joining WWE, T-Bar hasn't exactly set the world on fire, with his best days coming as a part of Retribution. T-Bar served as one of the faction's multiple henchmen.

The star is now effectively in creative no man’s land, seemingly on a desert island, with no direction in sight. However, with his size and presence, most would agree that he has the potential to be great. Maybe a trip back to NXT, along with changing his name to Dominik Dijakovic, would be the catalyst needed to get his career headed in the right direction.

#3 Happy Corbin

Once feared by all, Corbin has now been reduced to a laughing stock.

Following a short stint in the NFL, Baron Corbin signed his developmental deal with WWE in 2012. Corbin was rumored to be "hard to work with" early on in his career, but those rumors never really gained credence and he grew into a true performer.

After spending some time in NXT honing his skills, Corbin was eventually sent to the main roster, where there were high hopes for the breakout star. While Corbin has had moments of greatness, there is still that feeling that he is yet to meet his true potential. Despite having some entertaining moments, his whole "Happy" gimmick has hit a creative brick wall.

NXT is thriving at the moment, with guys like Bron Breakker chomping at the bits to face someone as monstrous as Corbin. If Corbin can go back to NXT and reclaim his bad-boy persona, he could certainly rise back to prominence as a true main title contender.

#2 Robert Roode

It's never too late to teach an old dog new tricks!

Robert Roode is one of the most well-traveled and experienced WWE Superstars on the roster. Before signing with WWE in 2016, Roode was one of the most celebrated wrestlers in TNA/IMPACT Wrestling history. Roode is a former two-time TNA World Champion, six-time TNA Tag Team Champion and has held several other accolades in the promotion.

After initially signing with WWE, fans immediately gravitated to Roode and fell in love with his "glorious" gimmick. The company ran with it for a short time, but the star eventually found himself in an alliance with Dolph Ziggler.

At this point, Robert Roode is 46 years old, with practically no progress in sight creatively. The veteran has proven that he is still capable of hanging with anyone. A trip back to NXT could prove beneficial not only for him, but the entire roster because of his experience. Let's bring back the glorious persona and let Roode make a run at the top of NXT one more time.

#1 Jinder Mahal

Jinder Mahal has proved he's capable of carrying his fair share!

It's hard to believe that Jinder Mahal has been a WWE Superstar for as long as 12 years now. Jinder has spent most of his career in the shadows of top WWE Superstars, but he has enjoyed brief moments of greatness as well.

His greatest moment came in 2017 at the Backlash pay-per-view event when he captured the WWE Championship for the first time in his career. This would also mark the first WWE Championship reign for a superstar of Indian descent.

Following his title run of nearly 200 days, Jinder seemed to fade into the mid-card shuffle once again. This is where his career has remained ever since.

Jinder Mahal is an extremely likeable WWE Superstar with a ton left in his tank. Coming up during the FCW developmental era, the star missed out on the NXT hype. With his career being fairly stagnant, there is no better time for him to make a trip to the rainbow brand and regroup. His presence as a top star on the brand would not only be great for him, but for all the up-and-coming superstars too.

