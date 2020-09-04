5 WWE Superstars whose own locker rooms are fictional (and 3 whose are real)

Regular WWE viewers may have noticed that more and more Superstars appear to have their own locker rooms in WWE these days.

Aleister Black, for example, began cutting intense promos from a dark room in the backstage area in 2019, while Roman Reigns now gets ready for his matches and segments in his personal locker room.

While the majority of the locker rooms that we see on WWE television are not real, a select few Superstars have the luxury of being able to prepare for matches from the comfort of their very own space backstage.

In this article, let's take a look at five WWE Superstars who only have storyline locker rooms, as well as three who really do have a personal locker room.

#7 Fictional WWE locker room: Brie Bella and Nikki Bella

Brie Bella and Nikki Bella had their own on-screen locker room during their return to WWE television in August-October 2018.

However, as you can see in the video above, the locker room was not real and it was only used to further their storylines at the time with The Riott Squad and Ronda Rousey.

Speaking on Kevin Hart's Laugh Out Loud YouTube channel in January 2020, Brie discussed what the women's locker room was really like in WWE during The Bella Twins' early days with the company.

“One spot would just be 20 girls going for that one spot so there would definitely be arguments or girls would get jealous of each other. You would see the cat claws come out.” [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

#6 Real WWE locker room: The Rock

Having previously changed in the same locker room as the rest of WWE's male Superstars, The Rock used his own locker room when he returned to the company as a part-time Superstar in 2011.

Chris Jericho, who worked for WWE at that time, said on Cheap Heat in 2014 that he did not understand why The Rock did not want to share a locker room with everybody else.

“I wouldn’t even want to have my own dressing room. I even called Rock out when he came back. I’m like, ‘Why do you have your own dressing room? You should change with the guys. Like, dude, you’re just one of the boys. Don’t think that you’re not.’ And that’s not cool, you should be with everybody.”

Jericho added that The Rock did not say much when he made that comment.