5 WWE Superstars who had better real-life names than their ring names

Most WWE Superstars and professional wrestlers competing in other promotions use ring names during their appearances. It is a concept similar to pseudonyms and showbiz names, which helps to distinguish the actual person being from their showbiz alter-ego.

The Vince McMahon-led promotion is especially well-known for its inclination to copyright ring names of on-screen talents, including superstars, referees, and managers, to stop them from using it when they leave the company.

Few superstars, such as John Cena and Bruno Sammartino, achieved storied WWE careers using their real names. The likes of Ronda Rousey and Kurt angle were already famous before joining the company; hence they did not need new names.

However, not all ring names are as exciting as Randy Savage and Edge. In some cases, the actual name of the performer may turn out to be better than their ring names. Here are five such cases in WWE history.

#5 Former WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth (Ron Killings)

R-Truth is a beloved veteran of WWE. With the ability to create hilarious situations out of nowhere, he is a gift that keeps on giving. Be it his Mixed Match Challenge pairing with Carmella, his "my bad" moments, or the outrageous segment involving Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar, Truth has always kept fans entertained.

R-Truth probably wouldn't be so successful as an entertainer using his real-life name. Ron Killings sounds unbelievably appropriate for a top-tier heel ready to destroy opponents and end careers.

As Ron "The Truth" Killings, he became a world champion by winning the prestigious NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship twice. As R-Truth, he has made history in WWE as a 53-time 24/7 Champion.

