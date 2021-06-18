5 WWE Superstars who should win the King of the Ring tournament if it returns in 2021

WWE and its fans are geared up for an exciting second half of 2021, with the year's final months possibly featuring the returning King of the Ring tournament.

According to WrestleVotes, it is among a few themed events that may be brought back later this year or early next year. While other concepts have been discussed, quite a buzz has surrounded the potential of a King of the Ring tournament this year.

Hearing WWE is potentially looking at more ‘themed’ live shows upon returning to the road. Old School RAW, KOTR tourney, Viewers Choice ala Cyber Sunday all possible for late 2021, early 2022. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) June 17, 2021

King Corbin and Shinsuke Nakamura are feuding over the former's crown, which he won in the 2019 King of the Ring tournament. This may be the first seed planted towards its return, although the prize should be different.

WWE could add some stakes to King of the Ring if it does return, instead of simply giving the winner a 'King' gimmick. Corbin is proof that it does not work anymore. Hopefully, the winner receives a WWE or Universal Championship match.

Anyway, with that in mind, here are five WWE Superstars who should enter and possibly win the King of the Ring tournament if it returns in 2021.

#5 Xavier Woods has been vocal to WWE in wanting to win King of the Ring

Give me a tournament....#KOTR (not knights of the old republic but we can play afterwards) pic.twitter.com/xV5jZeIfP2 — Austin #Creed4G4 - Future King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) June 17, 2021

When speaking of a potential King of the Ring tournament in 2021, the very first name that should pop up is Xavier Woods. The New Day member has made it no secret how much he loves the King of the Ring tournament. In fact, it is his favorite thing in wrestling.

Woods is desperate to become King of the Ring and was bitterly disappointed when WWE did not include him in the 16-man field for the 2019 tournament. With all the talk of it returning, he has been pretty vocal recently about his desire to enter and win the (hopefully eventual) King of the Ring tournament.

WWE can tell a compelling story as Woods attempts to find his way to the final. His obsession with King of the Ring could allow the company to give him a substantial run as a singles star, even for a short period. The multi-time Tag Team Champion is too good an in-ring storyteller not to have one.

Been screaming into the void about #KOTR for years so time to shoot my shot. This works for people with the rumble so I’ll try it...



IM ANNOUNCING MYSELF AS THE FIRST CONTESTANT IN THE HOPEFULLY EVENTUAL KING OF THE RING TOURNAMENT (let’s see if this sticks) — Austin #Creed4G4 - Future King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) June 17, 2021

Xavier Woods' persistence with King of the Ring should pay off, whenever the next tournament is. Other than ensuring Kofi Kingston becomes WWE champion, winning King of the Ring has been his biggest goal in the company. This is his destiny.

