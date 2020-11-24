5 WWE Superstars who could win the Men's Royal Rumble 2021

WWE Royal Rumble is arguably the most exciting pay-per-view of the year for fans. Not only is it the beginning of the Road to WrestleMania, but the entire feeling of counting down the clock to see who will enter the Royal Rumble next is one of the best experiences for a WWE fan.

WWE Royal Rumble 2020 saw Drew McIntyre and Charlotte Flair win the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches respectively. This victory was a career-defining win for Drew McIntyre, who went on to challenge Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 for the WWE Championship and defeated him to win his first major title in the company.

While we are still two months away from WWE Royal Rumble 2021, the speculations for the potential winner have already started. In this article, let's take a look at five WWE Superstars who could win the men's Royal Rumble match next year. Be sure to comment down and let us know your predictions.

#5 Big E gets his big moment at Royal Rumble

Big E X Roman Reigns in WM37 after Big E winning Royal Rumble. — patrick (@pksg16) October 10, 2020

One of the biggest shockers of this year came at the 2020 WWE Draft when Big E was separated from his New Day brothers. While it was heartbreaking to see genuine emotions on the face of Big E, this decision was necessary for him to become a top singles Superstar.

For those who might not have followed him during his time in NXT, Big E was the second-ever NXT Champion, defeating Seth Rollins to win the title. He was famous for his 'five counts' in NXT where he used to pin his opponent for five counts instead of the usual three.

While he has had a great time on the main roster as part of The New Day, he is talented enough to become a world champion. With the rumors of him being in for a huge push on SmackDown, WWE might go all in and make Big E the winner of the 2021 men's Royal Rumble match to set up a clash against the Universal Champion Roman Reigns.