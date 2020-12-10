5 WWE Superstars who could win titles before the end of 2020

We are a few weeks away from the end of 2020, with some big matches and moments still yet to happen this year. The TLC pay-per-view promises to be another solid outing for WWE, as they are set to move the ThunderDome into Tropicana Field. This venue change could be accompanied by a title change, or two.

A few of WWE's current Champions might not make it into 2021 with their titles, based on the stories being told on RAW and SmackDown. Some of them have been teased to pay off soon, with a few title changes likely to happen at TLC. Even beyond the pay-per-view, WWE has weeks of compelling TV left to write this year.

The company would probably want to spike up some interest over the holiday season by booking some more title changes in the final few weeks of 2020. As a result, these Superstars could end up becoming Champions in WWE sooner rather than later.

Here are five WWE Superstars who could win titles before the end of 2020.

#5 Riddle (United States Championship)

While not the likeliest outcome for this budding feud, Riddle could take the United States Championship from Bobby Lashley. The two hard-hitting stars are on a collision course after MVP rejected all of The Original Bro's business pitches backstage on RAW.

They could face off at TLC, but WWE could realistically opt to build this match up some more. After all, it is not every day that two former MMA fighters will face each other in a WWE ring. Lashley and Riddle are set to have a physical US title match, possibly on the final RAW of 2020.

That might be where WWE books a surprising title change to create some buzz at the end of the year, especially since they are likely to tape a few TV shows in advance because of the holiday season. Riddle does have some company in this feud, having teased a full-blown alliance with Jeff Hardy.

There are clearly big plans in store for Riddle, so it isn't out of the question for him to win the United States Championship. It would be his first singles title under the WWE umbrella, including NXT.