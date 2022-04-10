5 Wives of WWE Superstars who were hired to manage their spouse 

Chemistry is something that can't be forced on TV, and sometimes it's much easier to hire real-life couples than push two WWE Superstars to fake an attraction.

This is something that WWE has figured out for themselves over the years. Pairing real-life couples is a tried and tested formula that has led to some of the most popular alliances in history.

Dating back to the 1980s, the wrestling world has been dominated by real-life couples who have been part of some of the most compelling storylines on TV.

The following list looks at just five wives of WWE Superstars who were hired to manage their partners.

#5. Miss Elizabeth was hired to manage Randy Savage

On This Day in WWE @OTD_in_WWE



Macho Man Randy Savage defeated Ric Flair to win the WWF Title for a second time



Chaos ruled after the bell with Miss Elizabeth attacking a bloodied Flair for kissing her



@NoContextFlair #OnThisDayInWWE 30 years ago at WrestleMania 8:Macho Man Randy Savage defeated Ric Flair to win the WWF Title for a second timeChaos ruled after the bell with Miss Elizabeth attacking a bloodied Flair for kissing her #OnThisDayInWWE 30 years ago at WrestleMania 8:Macho Man Randy Savage defeated Ric Flair to win the WWF Title for a second timeChaos ruled after the bell with Miss Elizabeth attacking a bloodied Flair for kissing her @NoContextFlair https://t.co/7o6VqM5nsQ

Miss Elizabeth is one of the best-known female managers in wrestling history. The wife of Macho Man Randy Savage was one of the reasons why Savage was able to get over with the WWE Universe throughout his career.

Elizabeth and Savage married in 1984 after the couple met when she was working as a TV announcer for International Championship Wrestling shows. Macho Man went on to join WWE in 1985, and after holding tryouts for his new manager, his real-life spouse debuted in the role a few weeks later.

Miss Elizabeth and Savage married on-screen at SummerSlam in 1991, almost seven years after the couple tied the knot in real life. The couple divorced in 1992 and went their separate ways in real life and on-screen.

#4. Terri Runnels was hired to manage her husband Goldust

Goldust was one of the most controversial characters of the Attitude Era, and he was able to push the envelope further when he was joined by his wife, Terri Runnels. Known as Marlena, Runnels made her debut at the 1996 Royal Rumble more than three years after she married Dustin Rhodes.

Runnels started her career as a make-up artist for CNN and worked as a manager in WCW before making her debut in WWE. After being replaced by Luna Vachon, Runnels went on to work as part of the Women's Division before her release in 2004.

In real life, the couple welcomed a daughter in 1994 before divorcing in 1999 after six years of marriage.

#3. Sable was hired to manage her husband, Marc Mero

Sable was introduced to the wrestling world by her husband, Marc Mero. The former Women's Champion made her debut at WrestleMania XII in 1996 as the valet for Triple H. Sable was later taken from The Game by her real-life husband, which led to a feud between the two men.

The couple married in 1994, but their relationship became strained after Sable went solo on-screen following Mero's injury in 1997. Sable became one of the most popular superstars in the company but quit in 2001 before returning later. The couple divorced in 2004 after Sable began dating fellow superstar Brock Lesnar.

Lesnar and Sable married in 2006 and have since welcomed two sons called Duke and Turk.

#2. Queen Sharmell was hired to manage her husband, King Booker

CONNER @WrestleConner



What a couple.



#WWEHOF Booker T getting emotional and wiping tears off his face while Queen Sharmell gives her induction speech is everything.What a couple. Booker T getting emotional and wiping tears off his face while Queen Sharmell gives her induction speech is everything. What a couple. ❤️#WWEHOF https://t.co/pIYd0ftzZ6

Sharmell started her career as a Nitro Girl before being signed by WWE when the company purchased WCW in 2001. Sharmell worked as a backstage interviewer for a few months before being released from the company.

The former star was rehired in the spring of 2005 to partner with her husband on-screen. The couple began dating while working together in WCW and married in real life in February 2005.

Sharmell became Queen Sharmell after Booker T's victory in the King of the King Tournament in 2006 and was an integral part of the character's development on WWE TV.

Sharmell was recently recognized for her role as the manager of her husband and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame earlier this month.

#1. Maryse returned to WWE as the manager of her husband, The Miz

Wrestle Features @WrestleFeatures



Miz when he has Maryse with him is a completely different animal.



#WWERAW I am hoping Maryse is going to be permanently by Miz's side again.Miz when he has Maryse with him is a completely different animal. I am hoping Maryse is going to be permanently by Miz's side again.Miz when he has Maryse with him is a completely different animal.#WWERAW https://t.co/jV5CL06lGP

Maryse came to WWE following the 2006 Diva Search and later went on to win the Divas Championship. After five years in WWE, Maryse requested her release from the company in 2011 and went on to start her own clothing line.

Following her release, Maryse and fellow superstar The Miz continued their relationship and went on to marry in February 2014.

After a five-year hiatus, Maryse returned the night after WrestleMania 32, where she attacked Zack Ryder's father and aligned herself with The Miz. The couple have since remained together both on and off-screen, with Maryse being a recurring star at her husband's side.

The couple have welcomed two daughters in recent years and have become such a popular pairing that they have their reality TV show called Miz and Mrs.

