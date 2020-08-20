5 WWE Superstars who won a top title at WrestleMania but lost it at SummerSlam

WWE hosts several pay-per-views each calendar year, but the Big Four PPVs that the company produces are seen as the biggest wrestling events in the wrestling industry each year.

Two of the Big Four WWE events are WrestleMania and SummerSlam. WrestleMania is undoubtedly the biggest wrestling event of the year, SummerSlam is seen as a close second, with Royal Rumble and Survivor Series taking the remaining two spots.

Winning a top title at WrestleMania is always seen as a huge achievement, and many WWE Superstars dream of living such a moment in their careers. While several WWE Superstars have won a prestigious Championship at WrestleMania, they have gone on to lose it soon after. Some Superstars have managed to hold onto their titles until SummerSlam, where they’ve defended their title either successfully or unsuccessfully.

In this article, we will look at five WWE Superstars who won a big WWE Championship at WrestleMania, only to lose the title at SummerSlam.

#5 The Undertaker (vs Sycho Sid at WrestleMania 13 - vs Bret Hart at SummerSlam 1997 for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship)

The man from West Memphis, AR is our #TBT Alumnus of the Week: Sycho Sid! Use #SychoMoments to share your favorites! pic.twitter.com/YrbSDjr1BJ — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 16, 2014

The main event of WrestleMania 13 saw a big match between two of WWE’s biggest Superstars. The reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion Sycho Sid, defended his title against The Undertaker at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

It was a No Disqualification Match, where Shawn Michaels joined the commentary team. There were a few distractions and interferences during the match, with the most prominent one coming from Bret Hart.

While Sid had the upper hand heading into the final moments of the match, Hart appeared to distract Sid which allowed The Undertaker to hit the Tombstone Piledriver to become the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

Advertisement

The Undertaker then went on to defend his title against several top men in WWE, including Mankind, Triple H, and ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin.

However, Hart was still focused on getting the title back and challenged The Undertaker to a match at SummerSlam 1997, where Shawn Michales took on the role of Special Guest Referee.

August 3rd 1997, SummerSlam. @BretHart beat The Undertaker to win the WWE Title for the 5th & last time. #WWE pic.twitter.com/XTqp9tTSFT — WWE Today In History (@WWE__History) August 3, 2016

The match between the two men lasted almost half an hour and saw the advantage see-saw between the two until Hart was finally able to defeat The Deadman.

Hart had a few unfair calls during the match at the hands of the special guest referee, but went on to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.