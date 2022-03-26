5 greatest WWE Superstars to never win a match at WrestleMania   

WrestleMania has seen some of the best undefeated runs in all of WWE.

A Superstar's performance at The Showcase of the Immortals usually determines how they will be remembered for generations to come. Some big names like Shawn Michaels, Steve Austin, Bret Hart and The Undertaker have transformed themselves into all-time greats by having iconic moments at the Show of Shows.

Notably, The Undertaker went 21-0 before Brock Lesnar defeated him at WrestleMania 30.

Where there are winning streaks, there will be losing streaks as well. This list looks at five great WWE Superstars with the worst records at the Granddaddy of them All.

#5. Jimmy Snuka competed in 3 WrestleMania matches

Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka made his 'Mania in-ring debut on the sixth edition. He faced Rick Rude and was defeated in less than four minutes.

He then took on The Undertaker the following year and was defeated by the Deadman. This was the beginning of The Streak.

Jimmy Snuka's last match at the Show of Shows was at the 25th edition

Snuka’s next match came 18 years later at 'Mania 25, where he teamed up with fellow legends Roddy Piper and Ricky Steamboat to take on Chris Jericho in a handicap elimination match.

Jericho had spent considerable time criticizing the legends for continuing to wrestle even long past their prime.

This led to their match, where Jericho defeated all three legends in what was Snuka’s last appearance at The Showcase of the Immortals.

#4. The Dudley Boyz have lost all four of their WrestleMania matches

The Dudley Boyz do battle with The Hardys and Edge and Christian at WrestleMania 17

Most of The Dudley Boyz’ appearances at The Grandest Stage of them All were in the TLC matches. Edge and Christian won the majority of those, hence The Dudley Boyz’s poor record at the Granddaddy of Them All.

Their only match that did not feature The Hardys or Edge and Christian came at WrestleMania 32, where the Dudleys challenged The Usos twelve years after their last match at the Showcase of the Immortals.

Jimmy and Jey defeated them after superkicking D-Von and pinning him to win the match.

What was a bad night became even worse for the Dudleys as they were put through tables after their loss.

#3. Finlay was on the losing end four times at the Show of Shows

Finlay takes on JBL in a Belfast Brawl match at WrestleMania 24

The Belfast Brawler made himself a Money in the Bank match staple, appearing in the ladder matches at the 22nd and then 23rd Show of Shows. He was unable to win either as Mr. Kennedy won the Money in the Bank match at 'Mania 23 and Rob Van Dam won the match a year prior.

He opened WrestleMania 24 in a Belfast Brawl match where he faced JBL. Finlay was accompanied by Hornswoggle, who did get himself involved by hitting JBL with a kendo stick. This didn’t prove to be enough, as Finlay was pinned after JBL successfully delivered a Clothesline from Hell, marking the Irishman’s third WrestleMania loss.

Finlay’s next appearance at the Showcase of the Immortals was in another Money in the Bank ladder match, this time at WrestleMania 25. Here, CM Punk became the first WWE Superstar to win the briefcase two years in a row, and the second to become Mr. Money in the Bank twice after Edge defeated Mr. Kennedy for his briefcase.

The Irishman then competed in a non-televised 26-man battle royal the following year at the 26th Show of Shows, a match which Yoshi Tatsu won. Technically, this puts his record at the Showcase of the Immortals at 0-5, but as this was a dark match, it does not count.

#2. The Chairman of WWE appeared in four WrestleMania matches and lost all of them

The chairman himself has competed in four matches at The Grandest Stage of them All. The first of these was a Street Fight against his own son, Shane McMahon at WrestleMania X-7, with Mick Foley as the special guest referee.

Shane won after a low blow on Vince by Linda McMahon, a Mick Foley beatdown, and a Coast 2 Coast to end what was a chaotic and violent match.

WWE 2000's @2000s_WWE Linda stole the show by standing up. The ending of the Vince McMahon vs Shane McMahon match at WrestleMania 17 wasLinda stole the show by standing up. The ending of the Vince McMahon vs Shane McMahon match at WrestleMania 17 was 🔥🔥🔥🔥 Linda stole the show by standing up. https://t.co/b0HAipvl4X

The boss’ next ‘Mania match came two years later against Hulk Hogan. The premise of the feud was that Vince believed Hogan was just lucky that McMahon picked him to play the role of WWE’s biggest superstar.

He thought that Hulkamania could have been replicated by anybody else if Vince picked them. Hogan disagreed, saying that the fans were the ones who created Hulkamania.

The match was set, with the stipulation that if Hogan lost, he would have to retire from professional wrestling.

Hogan won after three leg drops on a bleeding McMahon.

Vince’s next two matches were against Shawn Michaels (WrestleMania 22) and Bret Hart (WrestleMania 26). Both No Holds Barred matches, they were intense, violent beatdowns, with the chairman taking almost all the blows.

#1. Goldust has appeared in seven WrestleMania matches

In the roughly 20 years that he spent in WWE, Goldust has appeared on televised matches at the Granddaddy of them All seven times and has never won a match. He has the worst losing streak in the history of The Showcase of the Immortals.

His first match at the Show of Shows was his infamous Hollywood Backlot Brawl with Roddy Piper at the 12th Showcase of the Immortals. This ended in a no contest.

He was then defeated by HHH a year later.

His next loss came at ‘Mania 14, where he was involved in a mixed tag team match. He partnered with Luna, and the pair lost to the team of Sable and Marc Mero.

Goldust was involved in a Fatal Four-Way Elimination Match for the Intercontinental Championship at the next Show of Shows. Ken Shamrock and Val Venis were both counted out, leaving him and The Road Dogg as the final two participants. Road Dogg beat Goldust, winning the match and the Intercontinental Championship.

The Bizzare One’s next match at the Showcase of The Immortals was a match against Maven for the Hardcore Championship, which was ruled a no-contest as Spike Dudley took advantage of the 24/7 rule to win the title during the match.

He was then part of the 'Mania 30 and 32 Andrae The Giant Memorial Battle Royals, with Cesaro winning the former and Baron Corbin the latter.

These were the only televised Andrae The Giant Memorial Battle Royals that The Bizzare One featured in, while the others were on the Kickoff Show. Should one wish to take those into account, then Goldust technically has 10 appearances without a win.

So what do you think of this list? Who stands the biggest chance of turning their luck around at the Show of Shows this time around? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Prem Deshpande