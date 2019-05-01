×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 WWE Superstars you didn't know once competed under a mask

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
769   //    01 May 2019, 16:26 IST

Bray Wyatt donned a creepy mask after suffering a broken nose in NXT.
Bray Wyatt donned a creepy mask after suffering a broken nose in NXT.

Masks.

Throughout history, the idea of covering your face with an image has had a multitude of reasons.

For some, a mask is used to disguise your face, whilst for others, it is a safety necessity for what they want to do.

In WWE, there has been a long tradition of masked Superstars, who have had varying degrees of success.

From Kane to Rey Mysterio to Kalisto, there have been plenty of stars who have donned the mask during their careers.

There are some Superstars though, who have appeared in masks that fans don't remember.

For some of these Superstars, it was long before they joined WWE, whilst some donned the most in the McMahon-led promotion, but not for long.

Here are five WWE Superstars you didn't know once competed under a mask.

#5 Daniel Bryan

Bryan wore a mask during his early career under the tutelage of Shawn Michaels.
Bryan wore a mask during his early career under the tutelage of Shawn Michaels.
Advertisement

When Daniel Bryan rose to the main event in the summer of 2013, one gripe that the villainous Authority had with him is that he didn't have 'the look' of a World Champion.

Perhaps the group should've taken a page from Bryan's early career, as the YES! Man briefly competed under a mask during the first few years in his career.

Training under his real name Bryan Danielson, the future Superstar showed little to no personality in the ring, and the decision was made that a mask would make him more exciting.

Dubbed 'The Dragon', Bryan would wrestle for several years under the mask, before leaving it behind so he could compete under his real name on the independent scene.

Despite Bryan spending many years in a mask, most fans have no idea he ever wore one.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
Daniel Bryan Bray Wyatt
Advertisement
5 WWE Superstars you forgot wrestled under a mask
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Women Superstars you probably didn't know once wore a mask
RELATED STORY
6 superstars you didn't know competed for the WWE Championship
RELATED STORY
5 Pairs of WWE Superstars you didn't know were once roommates 
RELATED STORY
5 Popular WWE Superstars that you forgot wrestled in a mask
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars you didn't know were in WCW
RELATED STORY
5 WWE rumors from this week you need to know (Apri 28th, 2019)
RELATED STORY
5 popular superstars who have never competed inside the Elimination Chamber
RELATED STORY
4 Reasons why CM Punk possibly returned to wrestling under a mask
RELATED STORY
5 things you probably didn't know about Bayley
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us