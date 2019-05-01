5 WWE Superstars you didn't know once competed under a mask

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 769 // 01 May 2019, 16:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Bray Wyatt donned a creepy mask after suffering a broken nose in NXT.

Masks.

Throughout history, the idea of covering your face with an image has had a multitude of reasons.

For some, a mask is used to disguise your face, whilst for others, it is a safety necessity for what they want to do.

In WWE, there has been a long tradition of masked Superstars, who have had varying degrees of success.

From Kane to Rey Mysterio to Kalisto, there have been plenty of stars who have donned the mask during their careers.

There are some Superstars though, who have appeared in masks that fans don't remember.

For some of these Superstars, it was long before they joined WWE, whilst some donned the most in the McMahon-led promotion, but not for long.

Here are five WWE Superstars you didn't know once competed under a mask.

#5 Daniel Bryan

Bryan wore a mask during his early career under the tutelage of Shawn Michaels.

Advertisement

When Daniel Bryan rose to the main event in the summer of 2013, one gripe that the villainous Authority had with him is that he didn't have 'the look' of a World Champion.

Perhaps the group should've taken a page from Bryan's early career, as the YES! Man briefly competed under a mask during the first few years in his career.

Training under his real name Bryan Danielson, the future Superstar showed little to no personality in the ring, and the decision was made that a mask would make him more exciting.

Dubbed 'The Dragon', Bryan would wrestle for several years under the mask, before leaving it behind so he could compete under his real name on the independent scene.

Despite Bryan spending many years in a mask, most fans have no idea he ever wore one.

1 / 5 NEXT