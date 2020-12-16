As a whole, WWE RAW has been struggling to strike the right chord with its fanbase nowadays. However, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss have been one of the most newsworthy aspects of the show in recent memory.

Bliss hasn't appeared on the Red brand for the past two weeks, and the spotlight has been on Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton's feud on the road to TLC.

Wyatt and Bliss have been portrayed as a single unit, which is why a mixed tag team match involving WWE RAW's twisted duo could happen somewhere down the road.

When the time comes for the aforementioned stars to wrestle side-by-side, here are 5 WWE Tag Team feuds for The Fiend and Alexa Bliss.

#5: Nikki Cross and Killian Dain could relive their days from the "Sanity" faction by teaming up against Alexa Bliss and The Fiend in WWE

Alexa Bliss has only wrestled once in the last two months. Nikki Cross was Alexa's opponent on the November 23rd edition of WWE RAW, and the latter star defeated Cross in a one-on-one match.

Cross and Bliss had a special relationship as former friends, and Cross has shown that she wants to bring her old friend back, at any cost.

As a character, Nikki Cross has changed a lot over time. She used to be an unstable WWE Superstar when she used to hang around with a chaos-inducing group known as Sanity. Nikki's real-life husband, Killian Dain, was also a part of the faction until it was disbanded in 2019.

Advertisement

Dain is currently a part of WWE NXT. If he gets called up to the Red brand, Dain could gain some mainstream attention by helping Nikki Cross in her path to free Alexa Bliss from The Fiend's shackles.

I love Nikki Cross and Killian Dain pic.twitter.com/G42rKkupj0 — sleaze⛄️ (@itbesleazy) April 2, 2017

It is quite ironic that Alexa Bliss became the unstable member towards the end of her friendship with Nikki Cross, but the latter star might need to bring back her edgy persona from Sanity in order to stand a chance against Alexa Bliss and The Fiend's mind games.