5 WWE teams that were created in 2022

With Triple H in charge, we can expect more wrestlers to join forces in WWE. The Game has openly showcased his love for factions over the years, and during his career, we have seen him lead some of the biggest stables.

And why not? Factions are a great way to utilize wrestlers that would otherwise be lost in the shuffle, and make use of their talents without overexposing them. Some of the most engaging stories WWE has ever told were of faction warefares, notably DX versus Tha Nation of Domination, Legacy and the McMahons, and The Wyatt Family versus The Shield, among others.

Listed below are five WWE teams that were created in 2022.

#5. Maximum Male Models

Maximum Male Models with LA Knight (left) and in their current incarnation (right)

Maximum Male Models were formed in May with LA Knight, under the moniker Max Dupri, as their leader. The faction has floundered on SmackDown since its inception and is yet to do anything significant.

Max Dupri disbanded on the September 30 episode of SmackDown and beat down his stablemates the following week before reverting to his LA Knight persona. He seems better off now featuring in a significant storyline with Bray Wyatt.

Mace and Mansoor are still together, with Maxxine Dupri serving as their valet.

#4. Alexa Bliss and Asuka

Alexa Bliss and Asuka formed an unlikely partnership in 2022

Alexa Bliss and Asuka initially joined forces with Bianca Belair to take down Damage CTRL. In the process, however, the duo captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

The unlikely pairing remains strong, featuring in prominent matches at Premium Live Event throughout the second half of 2022. Their partnership is probably going to see its end now that Bliss is the new number-one contender for Belair's RAW Women's Championship, along with the fact that the company has evidently been teasing her heel turn.

#3. Damage CTRL

Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky returned to WWE at SummerSlam

The trio of Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY returned to WWE at SummerSlam. Calling themselves Damage CTRL, they wasted no time and indulged in the main story of the women's division on RAW, establishing their dominance.

With a win over RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka at WWE Clash at the Castle, Damage CTRL proved their dominance and reliability. The win put Bayley next in line for a title opportunity. The Role Model fought the EST in a ladder match and the Last Woman Standing match, followed by a WarGames match involving all the women and more in a faction war.

Despite coming out on the losing end on many occasions, Damage CTRL has made a name for themselves and remains one of the most entertaining WWE stables created in 2022.

#2. The Brawling Brutes

The Brawling Brutes vs. Imperium was a Feud of the Year-worthy affair

When Ridge Holland singled out Sheamus as his hero in 2021, the creative paired him up with The Celtic Warrior. En route to WrestleMania 38, Pete Dunne was repackaged and introduced in the main roster as Butch, aligning with the duo and forming The Brawling Brutes.

After a rough start, with their Mania match against The New Day relegated to a short bout that was more of an afterthought than anything else, Sheamus and Co. found their footing in the second half of 2022.

Sheamus was rejuvenated in the process, producing stellar matches against Gunther and Imperium, and closing out the year with a "banger," leading his team in the main event of Survivor Series.

#1. The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day is perhaps the last mark Edge leaves in WWE before retiring

Edge found himself two disciples in the form of Damien Priest and Rhea Ripley in early 2022. He called themselves the Judgment Day, a name previously associated with WWE's Premium Live Event, with the last edition taking place in 2009 featuring the Rated-R Superstar in the poster.

There was genuine intrigue surrounding the new faction, with the possibility of the addition of more members. However, in a sudden turn of events, in June, the omnipotent leader was kicked out of his own team in favor of Finn Bálor. Later in September, Dominik Mysterio joined the trio.

They are closing 2022 as the strongest and most note-worthy faction in the company. The faction is probably the final lasting impression Edge leaves in WWE before retiring, with the stable still having "The Other Side" by Alter Bridge as their entrance theme.

