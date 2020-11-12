5 WWE things that are now banned but were acceptable 15 years ago

Times have definitely changed in WWE both for the better and for worse. Of course, there are still many fans who state that The Attitude Era was the greatest period of time for WWE, whilst others have become firm fans of the PG era.

As Triple H has noted several times, you adapt or perish and as society has changed WWE has been forced to adapt to these changes and create a product that is suitable for the new generation.

This means that there are several things that are no longer acceptable in a WWE ring that would have been the highlight of the show back in the late 90s and early 2000s.

Here are just five things that are now banned in WWE that 15 years ago would have been deemed acceptable by the paying audience.

#5. WWE Women's Evening Gown/Bra and Panties/Pudding matches

Whilst these types of matches are not technically "banned" it could be argued that there is no place for them in the current era. Of course, there was a time when the Women's Championship would change hands in an Evening Gown match or the women wrestled at WrestleMania in a bra and panties match.

This was back when WWE promoted the fact that the women on their roster were on the cover of Playboy magazine and made it clear that the men wanted to see these kinds of matches.

The Women's Revolution has ensured that these matches have become a thing of the past and now the athletes coming through the ranks in today's sport are able to be part of Hell in a Cell, TLC, and even had their own pay-per-view back in 2018.

It's taken a few decades but the women in the wrestling business are finally being taken seriously.