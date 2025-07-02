5 WWE title changes that may happen in July 2025

WWE will host Saturday Night's Main Event and Evolution 2 in July. Next month, the Stamford-based promotion will feature SummerSlam 2025, a two-night event.

However, things might shake up in a significant manner ahead of the Biggest Party of the Summer. This raises the chances of title changes taking place in July in the sports entertainment juggernaut.

In this article, we will discuss five WWE title changes that could take place this month under Triple H's creative regime.

#5. Goldberg might dethrone Gunther to become World Champion

One of the potential title changes that could unfold in July is Goldberg winning the World Heavyweight Championship. The Hall of Famer made his return on RAW a few weeks back to issue a challenge to the Ring General.

This resulted in Goldberg vs Gunther getting announced for the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event. The Icon has a history of pulling unexpected victories and even winning championships.

Considering this, Goldberg might take the world title from the former Imperium Leader in his final match. Later, he could relinquish the title and retire from the squared circle.

#4. Seth Rollins might shock the world again

Seth Rollins is the Mr. Money in the Bank 2025. The Visionary had attempted to win the Undisputed WWE Championship at Night of Champions but failed in his mission. Now, at the forthcoming NBC Special event, Rollins might shock the world by executing another heist of the century moment.

This could be done when Rollins tries to cash in during the Goldberg vs Gunther showdown and make it a triple-threat match to emerge at the top. Otherwise, he could seize the opportunity against the winner of that match and become the new World Heavyweight Champion.

#3. Rhea Ripley might dethrone IYO Sky at WWE Evolution 2

Rhea Ripley is set to lock horns against IYO SKY in a Women's World title match at Evolution 2. The Genius of Sky and the Eradicator were engaged in a heated segment on RAW this week, leading to this announcement.

Although the chances are not very likely, Mami still holds a chance to dethrone the former Damage CTRL member and become the new Women's World Champion. This shakes up the entire women's division of the red brand ahead of the Biggest Party of the Summer.

#2. Naomi might cash in her briefcase to dethrone Tiffany Stratton

Tiffany Stratton is already advertised to be part of Evolution 2. The WWE Women's Champion will defend her title on the all-women's PLE. Regarding Naomi, the Glow has the Women's MITB briefcase.

This means that she can cash in anytime she wants to get a Women's Championship title shot. The real-life Bloodline member has already once executed to cash in, but Nia Jax stopped her in her tracks.

At Evolution 2025, Naomi might pull the trigger by cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase to dethrone the Buff Barbie.

#1. Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss might win the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles

WWE is moving in the direction of Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair as a tag team. This means that in the upcoming weeks, the Goddess and the Queen could enter the Women's Tag Team title picture.

Already, it has been announced that the Judgment Day will defend their titles in a triple threat match at WWE Evolution 2. So, Flair and Bliss could be one of the tag teams and emerge as the new champions in July.

