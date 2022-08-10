5 WWE Total Divas couples who are now dating other people 

It has been claimed that E! reality TV show Total Divas was one of the catalysts that helped WWE push forward its Women's Revolution.

The women of WWE were able to drop the term Divas and instead become superstars in their own right, and after a few years, the show was dropped. The women who were part of the series have now mostly moved on and many of the couples have announced their split.

Interestingly, some of these couples are now married to different people, whilst others have started fresh relationships in recent years.

#5. Nikki Bella and WWE legend John Cena

Nikki Bella and John Cena were the headline couple on Total Divas and it appeared as though the show was building towards their wedding. After six years of dating, the duo got engaged at WrestleMania 33 but decided to call it quits just months before making it down the aisle.

Nikki Bella has since moved on to a relationship with her Dancing with the Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev. The couple have a son together called Matteo and are currently engaged. Cena, on the other hand, married Shay Shariatzadeh in a private ceremony back in 2020, with the couple going on to have a second public ceremony last month.

#4. Mandy Rose and Michael Lubic

Mandy Rose was introduced to Total Divas after being announced as the Tough Enough runner-up back in 2015. The current NXT Women's Champion introduced her boyfriend at the time, Michael Lubic, to the WWE Universe, but it appears that the couple has also become a victim of time.

Mandy Rose has gone from strength to strength in WWE over the past few years and also confirmed that she is now in a relationship with former Superstar Tino Sabbatelli. Her ex-boyfriend recently announced his engagement to a personal trainer called Brianna Lee.

Sabbatelli and Rose have been able to keep their relationship quiet in recent years. However, the former star recently updated the WWE Universe to confirm that they are still in a relationship.

“She’s amazing. She is one of the most humble, down to earth, caring, good-soul women. She is just an amazing person. She does a great job of playing her character, but that’s not Mandy Rose. That’s not who she is as a person. I’m extremely grateful and blessed. She makes me better in every single way. There are not enough good words I can say about her. She is an amazing woman, and I’m grateful.” via Sportskeeda.

#3. Paige and Alberto Del Rio

Paige and Alberto Del Rio became a featured couple on Total Divas back in 2016 which came before the two stars were suspended from the company and Del Rio later requested his release.

There were many conflicting reports about the couple throughout their time together until their split, which came in 2017. Paige has since moved on to a relationship with Ronnie Radke, who is the front man for Falling In Reverse. The couple have been dating since the end of 2018 and currently live together.

Alberto Del Rio has also moved on, revealing a new relationship to the world on Valentine's Day back in February.

#2. WWE stars Alexa Bliss and Buddy Murphy

Alexa Bliss and Buddy Murphy featured on Total Divas for several seasons, with one of their storylines stemming around the fact that the couple were yet to start planning their wedding. Bliss and Murphy announced their engagement but were in no hurry to tie the knot, which later led to some issues.

The couple announced their split in September 2018 and have since moved on, with Murphy joining AEW and recently revealing his relationship with Rhea Ripley. Bliss married musician Ryan Cabrera in a fairytale-style wedding earlier this year but has made it clear that she has remained good friends with Murphy since their split.

#1. WWE couple Carmella and Big Cass

Carmella and Big Cass began dating during their time in NXT and were later added to the cast of Total Divas. After buying a house together, the couple announced their split, which later became a storyline on the show, before Cass was released by the company.

Carmella has since married commentator Corey Graves after the couple made the walk down the aisle last year. Cass, who is now known as W.Morrissey, has been in a relationship with AEW backstage interviewer Lexy Nair since April 2021. Nair is also the stepdaughter of Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page.

