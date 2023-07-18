5 WWE Tough Enough contestants who went on to win titles – New champions crowned on RAW, released star

WWE Tough Enough was one of the most exciting and innovative shows the company ever produced. While many people may be familiar with The Ultimate Fighter, a competition show from the UFC, Tough Enough pre-dates the popular series.

The concept of Tough Enough was simple. Hundreds and thousands would audition to become World Wrestling Entertainment's next big superstar. The auditions were whittled down to a handful of cast members who would then train and compete to win a contract.

There were several series of the show over the years, with the first four happening quickly. While many potential wrestlers tried to make it, very few did. Still, there are a handful of wrestlers who not only survived the brutal training but ultimately received a contract.

The contracted number is relatively small, but there's an even shorter list of Tough Enough alumni who went on to win championship gold while in WWE. This article will look at a handful of performers who did just that despite all odds and expectations being against them.

#5. Chelsea Green & #4. Sonya Deville, new champions were crowned on RAW

WWE fans were thrilled while witnessing an entertaining tag team bout pitting Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez against Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville. After a back-and-forth match, the latter duo won the contest.

As a result of their win, Chelsea and Sonya became the Women's Tag Team Champions for the first time in their careers. In fact, this is the first title either wrestler has held in the company despite having roots going back eight years.

Chelsea wasn't initially picked up by the company after her time on Tough Enough, but Sonya was. She battled through developmental, the main roster, and personal struggles to reach the top. Meanwhile, Chelsea was later hired, fired, and re-hired. Both overcame adversity to reach the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles.

#3. Mandy Rose was a champion on NXT before her WWE release

Mandy Rose at NXT Worlds Collide 2022

Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green were part of the 2015 edition of WWE Tough Enough, but so was another future superstar. Mandy Rose was part of the cast and nearly won the competition show but ultimately lost out. Despite that, she was still signed to the company.

Over the next several years, Mandy would come close to tag team championship gold alongside Sonya, but neither ultimately won a title. Instead, Mandy didn't win a title until she returned to NXT. While on WWE's developmental brand, she captured its women's championship.

Unfortunately, she lost the title and was quickly released from the company due to the content on her website. While her exit from the company was less than ideal, she went from being a rookie on a competition show to having a long and impressive title reign.

#2. John Morrison won plenty of gold

John Morrison was linked to WWE Tough Enough for two different seasons. During Season 2, he failed in his audition to earn a spot as a cast member. Thankfully, he was accepted for Season 3, which he won.

The Monday Night Delight went on to have quite the career in WWE. He won tag team gold six times in total, with three of the reigns being alongside The Miz and the other three alongside Joey Mercury. He also held the Intercontinental Championship three times and even won the ECW belt.

Unfortunately, Morrison is no longer with the company. World Wrestling Entertainment released him as part of Covid-19 related budget cuts. Today he competes for All Elite Wrestling. Still, returning to his previous company is never truly out of the question.

#1. The Miz is a multi-time world champion

The Miz with Alex Riley

John Morrison appeared on Tough Enough's second and third iterations, but his future tag team partner appeared a year later on Season 4. The Miz annoyed audiences all over the world beginning in 2004.

While he came up short in the competition, he is the most successful WWE Tough Enough competitor ever. He's held around 20 titles in the company, which includes two reigns as the WWE Champion. The Miz has even headlined WrestleMania.

The A-Lister is currently a superstar on Monday Night RAW. While he hasn't held a title recently, he has proven to be consistent, which means a championship reign could come at any moment. Never doubt The Miz's ability to climb back to the top.

Is Rhea the new Chyna? We asked Shawn Michaels right here