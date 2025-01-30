5 WWE veterans who have undergone insane body transformations

WWE Superstars must stay in the best shape possible to compete in the ring. Many top names, such as Finn Balor, Randy Orton, and Roman Reigns, are praised by fans for always staying in good shape.

Meanwhile, many stars start going through physical changes as they age or take extended breaks from the ring. This can lead to them gaining some pounds and not being in ring shape.

In recent years, several WWE veterans have undergone insane body transformations to prove that hard work can change anything. It has also shown their dedication to their work and health.

Check out the five WWE veterans who have undergone insane body transformations in recent years.

#5. AJ Styles's WWE return was phenomenal

AJ Styles has always been considered a top name in the wrestling industry. The 47-year-old star has been around for over two decades and has proven why he is among the best in the world.

In 2023, WWE fans saw a version of Styles they’d never seen before. The Phenomenal One made his return looking all jacked up, unlike ever seen before. It was evident that the veteran had put in the hard work during his time out with an injury.

AJ Styles’ physical transformation turned many heads and got fans chirping on social media. Many still want to see the 47-year-old win a world title again, mainly because he showed dedication to his work even at this point in his career.

#4. Batista has been making changes to his physique

Known as The Animal in WWE, Batista was one of the most feared superstars in the ring. The veteran is patiently waiting for the right time to get inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Batista is now one of the top names in Hollywood. His various roles on screen require him to undergo many physical transformations, which has led to him shedding extra muscles as he ages.

The Animal recently stated that he has lost considerable weight over the years and is the lightest he has been since his teenage years. That says a lot about the man who was known as a powerhouse in WWE.

"This is probably the lightest I've been since I was 19 years old," Batista said.

Many fans still want to see Batista return to the ring for a match. He last competed against Triple H at WrestleMania 35.

#3. Beth Phoenix recently shed the extra pounds

Very few women in WWE have impressed fans with their incredible strength like Beth Phoenix. The Glamazon has even once eliminated The Great Khali from the Men’s Royal Rumble.

While Beth hasn’t been involved in WWE action since February 2023, she knows how to stay in the news. The legend recently posted on Instagram about her incredible body transformation journey.

"Warning: I was very hesitant to post this, but I wanted to share in support of anyone who is feeling the overwhelm of taking on a big challenge. One year of health. One year of closing doors and opening new ones. One year of making hard decisions, sitting with uncomfortable emotions, and a little white knuckling," she wrote on Instagram.

Check out her post below:

2024 turned out to be incredible for her, and she put in the work to stay healthy. She also stated that she’s been alcohol-free for over a year.

Beth Phoenix has inspired a generation of female powerhouses in the company. She paved the way for stars like Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, and Raquel Rodriguez.

#2. Sheamus showed why he is a fitness beast

Former WWE Champion Sheamus looked slightly out of shape in early 2024. The Celtic Warrior decided to change all that to prove he was still one of the hardest-working men in the business.

Later, in 2024, Sheamus appeared with an extremely fit physique, having lost all the extra weight he had gained while out due to an injury. He also mocked his friend Drew McIntyre’s remarks that he was having “burger after burger.”

Sheamus is looking to win another title in WWE for some time. Even after competing in some of the best matches in 2024, The Celtic Warrior failed to get his hands on the Intercontinental Championship.

#1. Mick Foley lost 100+ pounds

The legendary Mick Foley has proven how a creative mind can do wonders in the wrestling industry. Foley fought as multiple different characters in WWE and excelled at every stage.

Over the years, Foley gained considerable weight, which affected his health. The WWE legend decided to change his lifestyle and seek help from DDP Yoga to shed the extra pounds.

Mick Foley has lost over 100 pounds and undergone one of the most incredible physical transformations. His transformation can inspire many who are undergoing similar transformations.

"WEIGHT LOSS UPDATE. A year ago, I started my weight loss journey at 377 lbs. It was hard to walk... I had lost almost all of my strength... it was hard to do anything. I was a heart attack waiting to happen, and I knew I had to make a change...Luckily — one year later — I have only good news to share..." he wrote.

Mick Foley may never return to the ring again. However, the 59-year-old has ensured that his health remains his top priority in recent years.

