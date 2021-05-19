5 WWE veterans who should win the WWE Championship again.

The WWE Championship is the ultimate prize in the promotion. Every WWE star aspires to win this prestigious championship, but only a lucky 53 WWE Superstars have grabbed the top prize in sports entertainment.

Winning the WWE Championship is an honor, and the titleholder carries a huge responsibility. The current champion is Bobby Lashley, who is in his first reign. The All Mighty won the WWE Championship after years of hard work, commitment, and relentless effort. Since the 44-year-old is at the tail-end of his career, so many fans were elated when the wrestling stalwart won the ultimate prize.

Before Lashley, The Miz was the WWE Champion, who won the title by cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase on a weakened Drew McIntyre, who Lashley had brutally assaulted. The A-Lister's WWE Championship win came as a surprise to many WWE fans as his win came a decade after his initial WWE Championship reign, marred by questionable booking decisions and bigger stars.

The Miz and Bobby Lashley's WWE Championship victories are prime examples of how age is just a number. The WWE Championship isn't just for youngsters; veterans can win the coveted title too.

Many former WWE Champions would love to win the top prize again, and this list looks at five such veterans.

Note: This list is strictly limited to the WWE Championship. The World Heavyweight Championship (The Big Gold Belt) isn't considered in the list.

#5 Jeff Hardy should win the WWE Championship

Jeff Hardy is a former WWE Champion.

The Charismatic Enigma is one of the most revered, popular, and beloved Superstars of all time. Jeff Hardy won the WWE Championship during the peak of his career. Hardy was insanely popular with the WWE Universe; his popularity was second only to John Cena.

Unfortunately, Jeff Hardy left the company in September 2009. If he hadn't left, Hardy would have probably won the Championship again. But that wasn't meant to be, and the Charismatic Enigma is yet to have a true, lengthy reign as champion.

At Armageddon 2008, Jeff Hardy defeated Triple H and Edge to win the WWE Championship, much to the delight of the fans. However, he dropped it to Edge a month later at Royal Rumble 2009, where he was betrayed by his brother Matt Hardy.

He may no longer be a spring chicken, but Hardy has some gas left in the tank. His passion for wrestling is palpable, and he has much to offer. Winning the WWE Championship again would cap off The Charismatic Enigma's remarkable wrestling career.

