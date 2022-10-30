WWE Survivor Series is just around the corner. The premium live event will air from the TD Garden in Boston on November 26.

In previous years, the event pitted RAW versus SmackDown in a battle for brand supremacy. However, during the current rendition of WWE Survivor Series, the company is seemingly shifting away from brand vs. brand battles and will feature WarGames matches.

During an interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Bayley revealed that she would pick Rhea Ripley to join Damage CTRL for a WarGames match. In a previous article, we looked at three women, other than The Nightmare, who can join Bayley and co. inside the brutal structure.

However, the question that remains is who will go up against the heel team inside WarGames.

Listed below are five superstars who could potentially team up and battle Damage CTRL in a WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series.

#5. Bianca Belair could lead the babyface team inside WarGames

Let's get the obvious selection out of the way right off the bat. Bianca Belair and Bayley simply cannot stand each other. They have been in a bitter rivalry dating back to last year. The Role Model tore her ACL ahead of her match against The EST at Money in the Bank 2021. She then returned at SummerSlam this year to resume the rivalry.

Belair defeated Bayley in a Ladder match to retain the RAW Women's Championship at Extreme Rules. Bayley managed to get a rematch at Crown Jewel in a Last Woman Standing match.

Bianca and Bayley seem to be checking off every stipulation as their rivalry continues, and they've yet to meet in a WarGames match.

4. Asuka witll look to get one over Damage CTRL

Asuka, Bianca Belair, and Alexa Bliss battled Damage CTRL in a six-woman tag team match at Clash at the Castle. Bayley pinned the RAW Women's Champion to pick up the victory for Damage CTRL at the premium live event.

Ahead of the Ladder match at Extreme Rules, Bayley and Bianca Belair had a contract signing on the October 3 episode of RAW. Women's Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY attacked Asuka and Alexa Bliss backstage.

The Empress of Tomorrow will surely want to get revenge on the group that attacked her in a WarGames bout.

3. Alexa Bliss will also seek vengeance against Bayley and co.

Alexa Bliss and Damage CTRL have had their issues as well. After the attack backstage on the October 3 edition of WWE RAW, Alexa Bliss challenged IYO SKY to a match.

SKY and Bliss main-evented the show. The former women's champion had SKY set up in the corner of the ring. Before The Goddess could hit Twisted Bliss, Bayley hopped on the ring apron for a distraction. IYO SKY capitalized with a slam and followed it up with a Moonsault for the pinfall victory.

Damage CTRL added insult to injury and beat up Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Bianca Belair down after the match. Bliss still carries Lilly the Doll around as well, so maybe she could bring a supernatural element to the WarGames squad at WWE Survivor Series.

Irrespective of what her gimmick is, Alexa Bliss' wrestling prowess is for all to see. She could add some flare and technicality to the match while also having a point to prove against The Role Model and her allies.

2. Candice LeRae may have a point to prove

Candice LeRae recently returned to WWE after being on hiatus to celebrate becoming a mother. She returned as a surprise opponent for Nikki A.S.H. and defeated her with ease.

On Monday's edition of the red brand, LeRae sat down with Cathy Kelly for an interview. Damage CTRL interrupted and claimed that they were in control of the entire division. The former NXT star noted how Bayley failed to capture the RAW Women's Championship from Bianca Belair.

Damage CTRL responded with an attack that knocked the camera over at the end of the segment. The Poison Pixie will likely be out for revenge on next Monday's WWE RAW.

She would also be a great addition to the babyface side in WarGames. The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion would love nothing more than to get on the radar of the rest of the women's division. A great performance at Survivor Series could do the trick.

#1. Becky Lynch could make a last-minute return at WWE Survivor Series

Whenever The Man comes around again, she will have a chip on her shoulder. Becky Lynch was a heel entering into her match against Bianca Belair at this year's SummerSlam in Nashville.

The EST of WWE emerged victorious in her hometown and retained the RAW Women's Championship. She also avenged her embarrassingly quick loss to Lynch at SummerSlam 2021 as well.

After the match, Big Time Becks turned babyface and stood by Belair's side when Damage CTRL debuted. The former and current RAW Women's Champions stood tall as Damage CTRL retreated. However, the group would attack Lynch the following night backstage on WWE RAW and beat her down.

Becky Lynch suffered a shoulder injury during the RAW Women's Championship match at WWE SummerSlam. The attack resulted in her aggravating the injury and subsequently wrote her off of television.

There is no doubt that The Man will be going after Damage CTRL when she returns. She could be the ultimate addition to the WarGames team at WWE Survivor Series.

Who do you think should team up to face Damage CTRL at Survivor Series? Let us know in the comments section below.

