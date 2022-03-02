5 WWE women who were hired based on their looks 

A revolution has taken place in WWE over the past few years that has changed the perception of women's wrestling. From the all-women's Evolution event in 2018 to the shedding of the 'diva' moniker, the company and the women involved have transformed the division into something truly competitive.

In recent years, female wrestlers have been scouted and pushed for their physical abilities, character portrayals, and accomplishments in the business. This has allowed several women to attain superstardom in the same way their male counterparts do.

Sadly, this wasn't always the case. Throughout WWE's history, many women have been signed based on their looks alone. From the annual Diva Search to approaching women based on their appearances in catalogs, the division has struggled through some dark times.

With this list, we'll explore five WWE women who were hired based on their looks.

#5. Former Women's Champion Sable was hired following a meeting with Vince McMahon

Sable was hired based off a backstage meeting

Sable is one of the most memorable female wrestlers of the Attitude Era, but she was signed by WWE based on looks alone.

The story goes that the former Women's Champion accompanied her husband Marc Mero to a meeting with Vince McMahon. Jim Ross has since revealed on an episode of Grilling With JR that McMahon believed Sable was going to be a star from their initial meeting.

“Vince called me two hours after the meeting and asked, did you see what I just saw? Basically he thought Rena Mero (Sable), who accompanied Marc to the meeting was going to be a star. Vince was right about that. She did have the look to be a star... If you have a talented person, and you know they have talent, it’s incumbent upon the creative arm of the entity to make that person relevant. Find something for them to do,” JR said via WrestlingNews.

#4. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

It's hard to imagine that one of the greatest female wrestlers in WWE history wasn't hired based on her wrestling ability. Trish Stratus was a model before she dipped her toe into the wrestling pond and was able to turn the heads of officials from her modeling work alone.

After appearing in magazines including Musclemag International, Stratus was signed to WWE and operated as a manager for her first year with the company. She later began training and pushed to be included in the Women's Division.

The women of WWE at that time were all hired in the same way, and it reportedly led to professional jealousy between Chyna and Trish Stratus.

Stratus has since gone on to become a seven-time Women's Champion. Her work defined an entire generation of women’s wrestling.

#3. Former Divas Champion Kelly Kelly

Kelly Kelly was hired by WWE and positioned on the ECW roster when the company looked to relaunch the brand in 2005. Ahead of her signing, Kelly had no wrestling experience and was reportedly hired after John Laurinaitis saw her perform as a model.

Kelly revealed as part of an appearance on Lillian Garcia's Chasing Glory podcast that she was hired after sending pictures to WWE.

“John Laurinaitis was friends with the guy who was running the catalog,” Kelly stated. “He (Laurinaitis) said I need some beautiful models, but we want them to be athletic as well. So, he (the owner of the catalog) said I’ll send you some of the pictures of the girls that I manage. He sent over pictures of me and Alicia Fox and we both got hired. They liked us and we moved to Louisville." via WrestlingInc.

Kelly was then used as a dancer for much of her time on ECW and was even later joined by Brooke Adams and Layla El. The three women became known as Extreme Expose.

Kelly was later able to improve in the ring and become Divas Champion, but was hired by WWE at such a young age that she went on to retire from the business when she was just 25.

#2. Former Divas Champion Alicia Fox

Alicia Fox was hired based off a photo

Alicia Fox was part of WWE for more than a decade before departing company in 2020. Fox was signed in 2006 after John Laurinaitis reportedly saw a picture of her in a catalog and thought that she would fit in well in the business.

As noted by Kelly above, she and Fox were signed by the company at the same time, but Alicia was later introduced on the main roster as the wedding planner for Edge and Vickie Guerrero's wedding.

Fox trained hard to be added to the women's division and went on to become Divas Champion, holding the title on one occasion in her 14 years with the company.

#1. Former Superstar Eva Marie

Maryse was one of many women who tried out for the company's annual Diva Search. The competition was completely based on looks and saw several women hired by the company from 2003 until the final edition in 2013.

Eva Marie was one of the winners of the competition's online edition in 2013, and the victory won her a place on Total Divas. Marie herself once noted that she came across WWE's casting call by chance and then impressed the judges in a four-week tryout.

Marie was signed to the company despite having no wrestling experience and opted to begin training after already making her debut.

Eva wasn't popular with the WWE Universe and was released from the company after just four years in 2017. The former star made her return in 2021, but this was short-lived as she was included in last year's budget cuts.

