5 WWE women who could be linked to Bray Wyatt's new stable

Bray Wyatt made his epic return at WWE Extreme Rules, and fans were delighted. The famous star had been teasing a return for weeks through "White Rabbit" hints and Easter eggs planted throughout shows and on social media.

The Eater of Worlds then appeared during Friday Night SmackDown. Wyatt gave a heartfelt thank you to the fans before a masked figure oddly interrupted him.

While nobody quite knows what twists and turns the new Bray Wyatt storyline will take, fans have been fantasy booking a new stable for The Eater of Worlds. Some believe that the group will be called "The Wyatt 6" based on Bray's social media handle.

If a new stable is coming, there's a strong chance that a female superstar will be part of the group. While technically anybody is fair game, some female superstars may fit the mold better than others.

Below are five WWE women who could be linked to Bray Wyatt's new stable.

#5. Alexa Bliss has a history with Wyatt

Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss has captured eight championships, including the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships, and the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles.

The Fiendess has an extensive history with Bray Wyatt. He "corrupted" her in the past, took her to the Firefly Funhouse and leading her down the dark path for quite some time. Despite their union, Bliss later betrayed Bray before his eventual release.

Despite the rocky finish to their time together, this is professional wrestling. People betray each other and fight one another before reuniting. Alexa is somewhat lost in the shuffle on the roster these days, so reuniting with Wyatt could be a great way to get her mojo back. Given their history, the two reuniting in a potential stable seems logical.

#4. Blair Davenport isn't currently being featured on NXT

Blair Davenport

Blair Davenport has been wrestling since 2012. She began wrestling in New Zealand but moved to the United Kingdom for further experience. Blair competed for various British promotions, AEW, and Stardom, before joining WWE NXT UK in 2021.

The talented Blair recently competed a handful of times on NXT, including at the NXT Worlds Collide 2022 event. While she lost in the triple threat bout featuring Mandy Rose and Meiko Satomura, she had an impressive showing.

Davenport is an incredible talent who is ready for a major role. She could be used on NXT or the upcoming NXT Europe, but she may be perfect for the main roster.

If a new faction does arise in WWE led by Bray Wyatt, Blair could be an excellent choice to feature. She can talk, wrestle, and has a standout look. Blair is ready for the spotlight that the potential Wyatt stable can offer.

#3. JoJo is Bray Wyatt's fiance

JoJo Offerman is likely best remembered for being the ring announcer for NXT and the main roster. Despite that, she began her career on Total Divas by wrestling a handful of bouts on RAW and at Survivor Series before transitioning to a non-wrestling role. After maternity leave and health complications, JoJo departed WWE in 2021.

The apparent reason for JoJo to join Bray Wyatt's faction is their close relationship. Wyatt and Offerman are engaged and have two children together.

Given her time with World Wrestling Entertainment, both as a wrestler and later as an interviewer and ring announcer, JoJo has plenty of experience on camera.

While she'd likely only get physical on rare occasions, she could be a helpful distraction for Wyatt's foes. While a return doesn't appear to be on the cards, she was recently spotted at a show, so anything is possible.

#2. WWE NXT UK's Isla Dawn is known as The White Witch

Isla Dawn on NXT UK

Isla Dawn is a 28-year-old professional wrestler from Glasgow. She began her career in 2013 and signed with NXT UK five years later.

The talented Isla appeared in the 2018 Mae Young Classic before joining NXT UK full-time. She was a semi-regular for quite some time, but her career began to take off on the brand once she became a heel character. Isla embraced The White Witch nickname and started having spooky and cinematic promos and vignettes.

The White Witch's status in WWE isn't clear. She is yet to appear on TV following the hiatus of the NXT UK brand. Still, if she remains with the promotion, she would be the perfect candidate to join Bray Wyatt's potential faction. Who better to join a creepy cult leader than a witch?

#1. Liv Morgan has shown a new side of herself

Liv Morgan has been with WWE for eight years. She began on NXT before joining the main roster as one-third of The Riott Squad in 2017. During her time with the company, she's been an active roster member on NXT, RAW, and SmackDown at various points.

Ever popular, Liv Morgan truly began capturing the imagination of the WWE Universe throughout 2022. She began to rise through the ranks of the company and even won the SmackDown Women's Championship. While losing the title to Ronda Rousey could be seen as a setback, Liv is seemingly channeling a new side of herself that is darker and more violent.

The Miracle Kid's new side is aggressive, intense, and extreme. If Bray Wyatt's rumored stable does come to fruition, the superstars involved will need to be either intense, aggressive, or creepy. Liv's evolving persona certainly covers the first two of the three. Could Morgan's unstable behavior be due to Bray? For now, that remains to be seen.

