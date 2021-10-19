5 WWE women you didn't know were company ambassadors

Some former WWE superstars work as company ambassadors. Their role is to act as WWE spokespersons, represent the company, and be a part of its weekly or pay-per-view events from time to time.

Hall of Famers are mostly considered for the job, and few forfeit the opportunity. Amongst the men, ambassadors include the likes of Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat, Bob Backlund, Sgt. Slaughter, and Kane.

Amongst women, however, few Hall of Famers are ambassadors. The likes of Trish Stratus, Lita, and Molly Holly are not positioned as such, with only two female Hall of Famers acting as company spokespersons.

The rest are an assortment of retired and active in-ring competitors. Here's a list of 5 WWE women you may not have known were company ambassadors.

#5 WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella

Both Nikki and Brie are part of the WWE Hall of Fame, and both are company ambassadors. The two had identical careers before Nikki Bella found her footing and overstepped her sister in terms of popularity and in-ring work.

Nikki Bella embarked on a 301-day long reign as WWE Divas Champion, becoming the longest-reigning holder of the now-defunct title.

Her most recent match was against Ronda Rousey for the RAW Women's Championship. Nikki's in-ring career is presently over because of health issues. She appeared in Total Divas and its spin-off Total Bellas until 2021.

The Bella Twins are heavily endorsed by WWE, who dub them company legends and a significant part of the women's revolution. These claims, and the company's decision to include them in the WWE Hall of Fame, have been criticized by a section of the fanbase.

