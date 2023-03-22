5 WWE WrestleMania matches that delivered despite poor build

Over the years, WWE has treated their fans to several iconic WrestleMania matches, some of which didn't even stem from a compelling storyline.

It's common knowledge that a proper build-up is the key to an entertaining clash. With no engaging story behind it, fans find it hard to care about the bout and the participants in it. But, as history shows, flagship events have always featured matches with no emotional factor attached to them; WrestleMania has been no exception.

However, one thing that WWE does better than anyone else is making the best of every situation. That is exactly why even with lackluster build-ups, there have been some bouts on The Grandest Stage of Them All, which the fans thoroughly enjoyed.

So, without any further ado, let's take a look at five such matches.

#5 John Cena vs. Triple H for the WWE Championship (WrestleMania 22)

The main event of WWE WrestleMania 22 featured a clash between two of the biggest wrestling names of the 2000s.

It can't be denied that both John Cena and Triple H worked an incredible match. On top of that, the crowd favoring a heel Triple H over a babyface Cena made for an interesting viewing experience.

The only thing missing from the match was a compelling backstory. It lacked the 'grudge' touch that was in abundance in The Game's feuds with Batista and Ric Flair in 2005. On top of that, Rey Mysterio's journey to the top as a tribute to Eddie Guerrero being on the same Road to Mania didn't help.

Regardless, the two-time Royal Rumble winners made up for the lackluster story by telling a more intriguing one between the bells.

#4 Kane vs. Randy Orton (WrestleMania 28)

The 2012 edition of The Showcase of Immortals was a night to remember. It featured a captivating 'End of an Era' Hell in a Cell match, as well as an electrifying 'Once-in-a-Lifetime' contest.

On this stacked card was a collision between the newly-remasked Kane and Randy Orton. Since Kane was coming off an intense, psychological program with John Cena, expectations were high of his conflict with The Viper. But as it would turn out, their rivalry leading up to WrestleMania 28 didn't have enough heat behind it.

Kane blamed Orton for making him look 'weak' and 'human' following their match in late 2011 and to get rid of that side of his, The Big Red Machine claimed he had to defeat the 10-time WWE Champion. That was it.

Impressively enough, the match they had was quite fun. It ended on a memorable note with The Devil's Favorite Demon nailing a choke-slam from the second rope. It's also worth mentioning that the saga in question picked up steam post-Mania with the inclusion of "Cowboy" Bob Orton and the late Paul Bearer.

#3 Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship (WrestleMania 31)

Dream matches and epic confrontations made WWE WrestleMania 31 an enjoyable event from top to bottom. The main event of the evening pitted Brock Lesnar against Roman Reigns with the company's top prize at stake.

Given how strong The Big Dog and The Beast had been booked prior to their first-ever encounter, there was a 'big fight' feel in the air. Couple that with their gripping face-to-face interview the night after Royal Rumble 2015, and things were looking promising.

However, barely anything exciting between the two happened following their first segment. They didn't get to interact many times, which made things worse for Reigns' declining popularity as the top babyface. Also, their silly tug-of-war on the go-home show didn't get the fans jumping in excitement.

Fast forward to showtime, and both superstars blew all expectations out of the water. Right off the bat, it was a full-blown brawl that easily got the WWE Universe invested in it. Additionally, Seth Rollins' last-minute cash-in made it all the more memorable. The cash-in was later rightfully named "The Heist of the Century" by the fans.

#2 Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley (WrestleMania 36)

The Road to WWE WrestleMania 36 was a bumpy one. In the wake of the pandemic, several plans underwent changes, which impacted the ongoing storylines.

As a result, numerous throwaway matches made it to the card. One of those matches was between Aleister Black and Bobby Lashley. At the time, Lashley had Lana in his corner. Black, on the other hand, was coming fresh off a victory over WrestleMania 36 headliner AJ Styles.

Both The Dominator and The Dutch Destroyer had momentum on their sides. As expected, they engaged in an action-packed affair with Black going over. The only factor that hurt this first-time encounter was the lack of a backstory.

For what it's worth, the deciding moments of this duel led to a huge development in Lashley and Lana's pairing. Their split would pave the way for the formation of the acclaimed faction known as The Hurt Business.

#1 Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon in a Steel Cage Match (WrestleMania 37)

After more than a year of putting on empty-arena shows, WWE got the live audience back for WrestleMania 37.

The two-night extravaganza featured a ton of high-profile clashes, one of which was a Steel Cage match between Braun Strowman and Shane McMahon. The Best in the World never missed with his WrestleMania performances and the fight in question was no exception. Fans got what they wanted from it, which was a thrilling spotfest.

Thankfully, their entertaining brawl completely overshadowed the messy build that led to it. The basis for their animosity was McMahon calling The Monster Among Men 'stupid.'

To prove his point, he showed the WWE Universe Strowman's fifth-grade report card and bathed him in slime. It was, by no means, a generational feud, but the match at WrestleMania 37 was a sure-shot crowd-popper.

