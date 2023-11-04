50-year-old legend was 'responsible' for Seth Rollins' victory over Drew McIntyre at WWE Crown Jewel: Find out how

Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre set the tone for the rest of WWE Crown Jewel 2023 with an incredible opener. The Drip God and the Scottish Warrior collided for the World Heavyweight Championship at the ongoing premium live event in Riyadh.

Fans might be wondering who was 'responsible' for Seth Rollins' win over Drew McIntyre at WWE Crown Jewel. According to Fightful Select, former IMPACT Wrestling star Abyss (real name Christopher Joseph Parks) produced the match.

For those unaware, Abyss was inducted into the IMPACT Hall of Fame in 2018. He signed with WWE as a backstage producer in 2019. He made his on-screen debut as the statistician for AJ Styles on the August 14, 2020, episode of SmackDown.

The former IMPACT World Champion has been praised for his work as a backstage producer in WWE. He produced the well-received Sami Zayn versus Matt Riddle match from the June 10, 2022, episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

What happened after Seth Rollins beat Drew McIntyre at WWE Crown Jewel?

Seth Rollins was Drew McIntyre’s first major challenge for the WWE Championship back in 2020. The Scottish Warrior said he’d make sure he’d be the Visionary’s last defense for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Crown Jewel tonight.

McIntyre, however, failed to beat Rollins for the title. The challenger left the ring without the title around his waist. Before Rollins could leave the ring, Damian Priest showed up with his Money in the Bank briefcase.

The Archer of Infamy told the referee he wanted to cash-in for the World Heavyweight Championship, but Sami Zayn arrived out of nowhere and attacked Priest. The former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion then took the briefcase and ran with it into the crowd, causing Priest to chase after him.

