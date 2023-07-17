52-year-old former champion should return to WWE after 12 years to feud with Rey Mysterio before he retires

Rey Mysterio was inducted into WWE's Hall of Fame in 2023. While he made it clear that he is nowhere close to done with stepping into the ring, the Lucha legend also revealed that 50 is the right age to retire from in-ring competition.

One of Mysterio's most notable rivals during his legendary career was Chavo Guerrero. They began a longstanding feud in 2006 after the latter sparked envy at the masked superstar's rise to the top in the wake of Eddie Guerrero's death.

While talking to New York Post earlier this year, Mysterio disclosed his plans for retirement:

“I think I do have a number and I want to keep it at that and my number is 50,” Mysterio said. “I’m hoping at 50 I can go ahead and say it’s been an incredible ride and I think it’s time for me to step back now.”

Chavo recently dissed the former World Heavyweight Champion repeatedly during interviews with wrestling media. Whilst he later clarified that it was just a work and that the two have no real-life heat, the fanbase was left confused in the wake of the former superstar's shenanigans.

Chavo continued to put Rey on blast by urging the latter to give money to Eddie's daughters. While talking to Sportskeeda's Bill Apter, Chavo stated:

"So I end up saying the next one," Chavo continued. "And now I laid into him a little bit, 'You're prostituting the [Guerrero] name. If you're really doing it as a tribute, let's show me and the fans how much of a tribute it really is. Instead of lining your pockets, why don't we donate some of that money to charity? Better yet, donate it to Eddie's daughters,' who don't make any royalties, by the way, off of Eddie."

Rey Mysterio vs. Chavo Guerrero is possibly the one match that needs to happen at this point for the WWE Hall of Famer.

With the Latino World Order's revival and having a rich history competing against Chavo at two separate editions of SummerSlam, Rey Mysterio's career needs one final showdown against arguably one of his greatest rivals.

Chavo Guerrero reveals highest-paid WWE match he competed in

He walked into WrestleMania 24 in 2008 as the ECW Heavyweight Champion after dethroning CM Punk. However, on the grandest stage, Chavo dropped the belt to Kane.

During an interview with Captain's Corner, Chavo Guerrero detailed how both he and The Big Red Machine convinced Vince McMahon to get the title match on the card.

While the former chairman decided to cut the match down to two minutes, Chavo insisted that they instead have the shortest match in WWE history up until that point, believing that it would make for a remarkable segment:

"Vince loved it, we end up doing it and to this day, that eight seconds, that was the most I ever got paid for one match." [H/T: POST Wrestling]

Chavo Guerrero was released by WWE on June 25, 2011, at his request. He has since wrestled on the independent circuit, at IMPACT Wrestling, and made an appearance for All Elite Wrestling.

