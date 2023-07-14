52-year-old might be out for vengeance against Sami Zayn? Why the WWE star needs to be cautious!

Sami Zayn is one of the most talented performers on the WWE roster. The 39-year-old can make any feud he’s involved in entertaining. That holds true for his rivalry against a 52-year-old reality TV star that saw the two cross over into each other’s turf. It appears the person might be out for vengeance against the top WWE star.

For those wondering, we are talking about Johnny Knoxville here. The Jacka** star recently appeared on WWE’s The Bump, where he hilariously tried to destroy Sami Zayn’s action figure in a blender. It seems Knoxville has still not gotten over his feud with the WWE star and might cross paths with him somewhere down the line.

The feud began after Sami Zayn eliminated Johnny Knoxville during the 2022 Men’s Royal Rumble match. Knoxville retaliated by playing pranks on the WWE star, including leaking his phone number to the public.

This led to Sami confronting the reality TV star at “Jacka** Forever” premiere in the buildup to WrestleMania 38.

The two finally met in an Anything Goes Match at WrestleMania 38 Night 2. The match was also chaotic and featured all sorts of crazy spots. In the end, Knoxville and his Jacka** cast members used a giant mouse trap on Sami for the win.

Johnny Knoxville was at WrestleMania 39 to support Sami Zayn

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn took on The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 39 Night 1.

Knoxville attended the match and supported his former rival in his usual Jacka** way.

Owens and Zayn defeated Jimmy and Jey for the tag team titles on the Grandest Stage of Them All. They successfully retained the titles against the twins in a rematch on the April 28, 2023, edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

Knoxville recently stated it would be an "extraordinary event" if he ever teamed up with his former rival. It remains to be seen if we'll ever get to witness the epic reunion in the future.

