52-year-old star really punched Shawn Michaels' wife at SummerSlam? Remembering the heinous act from 15 years ago

Shawn Michaels has been smashed through tables, speared through barricades, and fallen off ladders during his time inside the WWE ring. However, there is a moment in WWE’s history when it wasn’t Shawn but his wife, Rebecca Curci Hickenbottom, who was at the receiving end of in-ring violence.

Back in 2008, Chris Jericho and Shawn Michaels were in an intense feud that had quite a few interesting segments. It commenced when Y2J smashed The Heartbreak Kid’s head through the Jeri-Tron 5000, leading to an eye injury.

Michaels was out of action following this incident but made an appearance at SummerSlam 2008. He was accompanied by his wife while he broke the news of the severity of the injury and his resultant retirement.

However, Y2J made his entrance at that moment and demanded The Heartbreak Kid admit that Jericho was the reason he was retiring. Michaels refused and asked Jericho to return home and explain to his kids that he would never be as good as HBK.

This comment infuriated Jericho, and he took a swing at Michaels. Unfortunately, The Heartbreak Kid ducked and the punch connected with his wife, who was knocked down by the force of the blow.

She was stretchered backstage, where doctors gave her immediate medical care. Both Jericho and Michaels were taken aback by the situation, even though the three of them had practiced the punch multiple times.

It was a genuine mistake from Jericho’s end, and The Heartbreak Kid was regretful for bringing his family into the ring. However, Shawn’s wife simmered down the tension by joking about whether that was the best Jericho could do.

Chris Jericho’s favorite WrestleMania match was against Shawn Michaels

Shawn Michaels and Chris Jericho battled it out at WrestleMania 19. It was a spectacular match, and even Stone Cold Steve Austin was glued to it.

During a conversation on Broken Skull Sessions, the current AEW star opened up about his match against The Heartbreak Kid.

“Shawn was my 'hero' - a hero, influence, whatever. It was almost like a Kung-Fu master who teaches the student and the student thinks he can beat the master. And we created a really cool story. And so we got into that ring and people wanted to see that match and we gave them a match that they will never forget. And to me that was my favorite WrestleMania match, by far, times a million."

Jericho and Michaels worked quickly to figure out how the match would play out. Shawn Michaels noted how the match would begin while Chris Jericho’s inputs were about the ending of the bout.

