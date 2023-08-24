56-year-old WWE legend could return to challenge Roman Reigns? Exploring potential comeback

Roman Reigns has been on a WWE hiatus since his last appearance on SmackDown on August 11, 2023, when Jey Uso announced leaving WWE. Additionally, The Tribal Chief is not being promoted for any upcoming Premium Live Events, signaling a potential absence for the coming months.

As Jey Uso is embroiled in a feud with Jimmy Uso, there's speculation that Goldberg might return to the company to challenge the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

This speculation gained traction following a recent comment made by Goldberg on WWE's official Instagram account. The post asked fans to weigh in on who they believed had the best Spear finishing move. Goldberg, also known for his Spear, left a comment asserting "me," suggesting his claim to possess the most impactful execution of the move.

This has led fans to speculate that the WWE Hall of Famer might have another match left in store for him within the Stamford-based promotion.

Another compelling reason for Goldberg's potential return to the ring could be that he is contemplating his final match in his storied career. Adding to the intrigue, Roman Reigns and Goldberg share a significant history, with the former defeating the Hall of Famer at Elimination Chamber 2022, which took place in Saudi Arabia.

As WWE approaches another Saudi Arabia event, the likelihood of Goldberg's return grows stronger. These shows often prioritize featuring legendary stars, making the comeback of the WWE Hall of Famer entirely plausible.

Additionally, the fact that the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, has previously participated in Saudi Arabia increases the chances of his involvement in this year's event. If Roman Reigns is set to defend his championship at the upcoming Saudi Arabia show, it makes sense that the company would seek a legendary superstar to challenge him.

Given that Reigns has faced Brock Lesnar multiple times, Goldberg stands out as a viable option for this year's Saudi Arabia event.

When is Roman Reigns likely to return?

As previously mentioned, The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, is not currently listed for participation in upcoming Premium Live Events such as Payback, Fastlane, and even WWE's return to India after a six-year hiatus. Despite his absence from the promotion's announced lineup, Reigns will likely appear at Survivor Series.

The rationale behind this speculation lies in his status as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Survivor Series, unlike being a WarGames show, traditionally showcases the promotion's main champions, making it a probable setting for Reigns' match.

It's important to note that the Saudi Arabia event scheduled later this year is another potential platform for his return. However, in the scenario where The Tribal Chief returns to WWE but doesn't take part in premium live events, it's plausible that his official in-ring return could be reserved for next year's Royal Rumble.

