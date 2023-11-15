59-year-old WCW legend disappointed with WWE for Drew McIntyre's booking? Analyzing his comments

Drew McIntyre has recently taken an interesting turn with his WWE character. While many fans are excited about his recent heel turn, his previous booking concerned some fans. As it turns out, Bryan Clark had the same sentiment.

At Crown Jewel 2023, Drew McIntyre could not defeat Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. The result has caused some mixed reactions from fans. While some were glad that The Visionary kept the title, a lot also expressed that The Scottish Warrior deserved to have another World Title reign.

While on Twitter, Bryan Clark expressed that he was disappointed for Drew. The WCW legend shared that he expected McIntyre to win as the latter deserves to be champion now that fans are back in person. The 59-year-old even joked that the current WWE star reminded him of himself, Wrath.

"#CrownJewel #WWECrownJewel Was thinking @DMcIntyreWWE was about to win back the strap, disappointed for him, I think he deserves another Run without the world on Lockdown...That "Wrath" guy and @DMcIntyreWWE kinda look alike😀 ...Thoughts Enjoy the show @WWE"

Bryan Clark wrestled for WCW from 1990 until 1991, then once more from 1997 until 2001. He also wrestled in WWE from 1993 until 1995. Bryan was also known as The Nightstalker, Wrath, and Adam Bomb. He feuded with the likes of Bam Bam Bigelow, Glacier, and more. He retired in 2003.

How did Drew McIntyre's heel turn happen on WWE RAW?

Drew McIntyre at Crown Jewel 2023

The Scottish Warrior has been teasing a heel turn for weeks before his Crown Jewel title match. The loss during the Saudi Arabia event proved to be his tipping point.

After losing to Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley approached him backstage and only had a brief interaction. However, Drew could have remembered the offer Rhea made weeks ago, and that's when they began to discuss their alliance.

On this week's Monday Night RAW episode, Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso attempted to capture the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Finn Balor and Damian Priest. This was because Drew interfered during the match and revealed he struck a deal with Rhea by shaking her hand.

Is Drew McIntyre already part of The Judgment Day?

As of this writing, the group still hasn't confirmed if The Scottish Warrior is already one of them, especially since Damian Priest personally invited JD McDonagh to join them. Even Vince Russo said he thinks Drew McIntyre could also just be a man for hire until WarGames.

It remains to be seen what else could happen with McIntyre in his new WWE persona.

