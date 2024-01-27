596-day title reign to finally end at the WWE Royal Rumble tonight? Potential twist explored

We're less than 24 hours away from the 37th annual edition of the WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

The wrestling fanatics are looking forward to seeing who wins the 30-man Royal Rumble match and punches his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania this year. Recent betting odds have indicated that Gunther, sitting on odds of 180+, is one of the favorites to win the battle royale.

Earlier this week, The Ring General confronted Seth "Freakin" Rollins and made his intentions clear about taking the WWE World Heavyweight Championship from him.

If there's anyone who can stop Gunther from winning the 2024 Royal Rumble match, it's Damian Priest. The Archer of Infamy is still the Money in the Bank holder despite having many failed attempts at cash-in.

As bizarre as it sounds, Damian Priest can take advantage of the situation when Gunther is lying down and immediately cash in his Money in the Bank contract to become the new Intercontinental Champion.

Priest could add insult to injury by further eliminating The Ring General from the Royal Rumble match. This would ignite a blockbuster faction war between The Judgment Day and The Imperium heading into The Show of Shows this year.

WWE Superstar Gunther isn't scared of Damian Priest

In an interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling last year, Gunther stated that he isn't too concerned about Damian Priest potentially cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase on him:

"No, I'm not concerned. I think, in general, it should make every champion a little bit uneasy when it's Money in the Bank season, but I also think it's a very shortcut way to success. In my opinion, a champion has to be identified in a singles match in competition in finding out who the better man on the day in the ring is, and not about the timing of when I can take my shortcut."

If Damian Priest cashes in his briefcase on Gunther during the Royal Rumble match, it would surely catch the WWE Universe off guard. Will The Archer of Infamy do the unthinkable tonight? Only time will tell.

