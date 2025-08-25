  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SmackDown 2025
  • 6'0" WWE Superstar to join Jacob Fatu, Jimmy Uso, and Sami Zayn against MFT? Chances explored

6'0" WWE Superstar to join Jacob Fatu, Jimmy Uso, and Sami Zayn against MFT? Chances explored

By Bethel Benjamin
Published Aug 25, 2025 16:50 GMT
SmackDown - Source: Getty
Jacob Fatu, Jimmy Uso, Sami Zayn celebrate their win on SmackDown [Image source: Getty]

Sami Zayn has continued to build up momentum against Solo Sikoa for the past few weeks on SmackDown. He will now face Sikoa for the United States Championship on this week's episode of the Friday night show.

Ad

Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu have also been going toe-to-toe with Sikoa and MFT for a while on the blue brand. Zayn joined forces with them on the August 15 edition of SmackDown. In a shocking twist, a six-foot-tall WWE Superstar might make his return this week and join the babyfaces against Sikoa's group.

The WWE Superstar in question is Tama Tonga. The 42-year-old was written off TV after being assaulted by LA Knight on the go-home edition of SmackDown before WrestleMania 41. Nevertheless, rumors are now circulating that the OG Bloodline member can return to the Stamford-based promotion.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

With Sami Zayn set to battle Solo Sikoa for his United States Championship this week on SmackDown, Tama Tonga might make a massive comeback and join forces with The Master Strategist, Jimmy, and Fatu against the Sikoa-led MFT. Fans expect Tama to reunite with The Street Champion of the Island, but the creative team could shock fans by booking him to unite with the babyfaces.

Ad

The abovementioned scenario is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed. Fans will have to wait and see what happens this week on SmackDown.

Sami Zayn to become the new United States Champion?

If the abovementioned scenario plays out, Sami Zayn might defeat Solo Sikoa during the scheduled title match on this week's episode of SmackDown. The Master Strategist could become the United States Champion for the first time in his career.

Ad

While there is a possibility that MFT might interfere in the bout, Tama Tonga's union with Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu upon his return could help the babyfaces tackle the heels. Interestingly, this could enable Zayn to pull off a massive win and close the show as the new United States Champion.

That said, the above angle is hypothetical, and fans must stay tuned to find out what's next in the rivalry.

About the author
Bethel Benjamin

Bethel Benjamin

Twitter icon

Bethel is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor's degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He has also attended a virtual school where he was certified in Effective Communication in English. His grasp of the language and his utmost dedication to researching and verifying information help him ensure he is unbiased, practical, and nonjudgmental as he writes about the world of pro wrestling.

When he looks back at how he got hooked onto WWE, Bethel particularly recalls WrestleMania 30 in 2014. Here, he saw and became an avid supporter of Roman Reigns for his courage and boldness. However, his all-time favorite is WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin because of his rebellious ways and how he would thumb his nose at authority.

All of this has led Bethel to work for multiple institutions. He quickly learns the content guidelines and completes his and the company's targets effortlessly. One of the highlights of his career was covering WrestleMania 41 in 2025.

When Bethel is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to indulge in reading and singing.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications