6'0" WWE Superstar to join Jacob Fatu, Jimmy Uso, and Sami Zayn against MFT? Chances explored

Sami Zayn has continued to build up momentum against Solo Sikoa for the past few weeks on SmackDown. He will now face Sikoa for the United States Championship on this week's episode of the Friday night show.Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu have also been going toe-to-toe with Sikoa and MFT for a while on the blue brand. Zayn joined forces with them on the August 15 edition of SmackDown. In a shocking twist, a six-foot-tall WWE Superstar might make his return this week and join the babyfaces against Sikoa's group.The WWE Superstar in question is Tama Tonga. The 42-year-old was written off TV after being assaulted by LA Knight on the go-home edition of SmackDown before WrestleMania 41. Nevertheless, rumors are now circulating that the OG Bloodline member can return to the Stamford-based promotion.With Sami Zayn set to battle Solo Sikoa for his United States Championship this week on SmackDown, Tama Tonga might make a massive comeback and join forces with The Master Strategist, Jimmy, and Fatu against the Sikoa-led MFT. Fans expect Tama to reunite with The Street Champion of the Island, but the creative team could shock fans by booking him to unite with the babyfaces.The abovementioned scenario is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed. Fans will have to wait and see what happens this week on SmackDown.Sami Zayn to become the new United States Champion?If the abovementioned scenario plays out, Sami Zayn might defeat Solo Sikoa during the scheduled title match on this week's episode of SmackDown. The Master Strategist could become the United States Champion for the first time in his career.While there is a possibility that MFT might interfere in the bout, Tama Tonga's union with Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu upon his return could help the babyfaces tackle the heels. Interestingly, this could enable Zayn to pull off a massive win and close the show as the new United States Champion.That said, the above angle is hypothetical, and fans must stay tuned to find out what's next in the rivalry.