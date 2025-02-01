6'5" WWE star to enter illegally, Roman Reigns betrayed by friend? 4 last-minute predictions for the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match

In just a few hours, WWE will air the Royal Rumble 2025 Premium Live Event live from Lucas Oil Stadium. The men's battle royal in particular has fans highly excited.

In this article, we will discuss four last-minute predictions for this year’s Men’s Royal Rumble match.

#4. AJ Styles might finally make his WWE return

Expand Tweet

Trending

AJ Styles has been absent from the Stamford-based promotion for some time now. However, it seems that The Phenomenal One will finally make his comeback from injury at Royal Rumble 2025. According to recent reports, there is a high chance that fans could witness Styles’ WWE return at the iconic PLE.

The former World Champion could make his comeback during the Men’s Royal Rumble match and deliver a memorable performance.

#3. The Rock enters the match but at an unexpected number

Expand Tweet

The Rock is one of the biggest names buzzing in the minds of fans ahead of Royal Rumble 2025. Recently, several significant hints have implied that the Final Boss could be part of the PLE. One of the last-minute projections is that The People’s Champion might make his return in the Men’s Royal Rumble match.

The Rumble match traditionally incorporates only 30 participants, but it's possible that The Rock could enter as the 31st entrant. We must not forget that The People’s Champion is a member of the TKO Board of Directors, which makes this scenario a realistic possibility for the WWE Royal Rumble match.

#2. CM Punk redeems his favor & eliminates Roman Reigns from the match

A face-off between CM Punk and Roman Reigns during the Men’s Royal Rumble match will be fascinating to witness, especially since The Best in the World has a favor from Paul Heyman on his side.

Throughout the build-up to WWE Royal Rumble 2025, The Second City Saint has repeatedly teased that he might redeem this favor at the Premium Live Event.

He also hinted that the favor is closely tied to someone Heyman is close to. This raises a last-minute prediction for the Men’s Rumble match that fans could see Punk cashing in the favor. Due to this, he might eliminate the Original Tribal Chief from the over-the-top-rope contest. If this happens, it could also mark a shocking betrayal by Paul Heyman, as his favor would end up costing Reigns the match.

#1. John Cena may win his final WWE Royal Rumble match

Expand Tweet

This year’s Men’s Royal Rumble match will mark the final one for The Cenation Leader. While announcing his entry into this traditional match, the 16-time World Champion also emphasized that he must win the Royal Rumble and capture a record-breaking title.

Furthermore, Cena is one of the favorites to win the match. With all these developments, a last-minute prediction could be that fans might witness John Cena emerge victorious from the 30-man Royal Rumble match. If Cena secures the win, it will undoubtedly generate a massive reaction from the live crowd.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback