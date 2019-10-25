6 backstage WWE employees Vince McMahon fired in 2019 (and the reasons behind them)

Vince McMahon has given marching orders to many backstage personalities in WWE

Over the last few months, we have seen many firings within WWE. Some Superstars intentionally want to leave the company and work somewhere else, but Vince McMahon doesn't want to lose them. On the other hand, some wrestlers and other employees were given their marching orders by the company, for quite reasons this year.

While we know about most of these firings, there has been less discussion about those working backstage who have recently lost their job.

Just like a Superstar has to impress the officials to keep his or her job in the company, backstage personalities are in the same boat. They have to do their job with perfection and make sure that Vince McMahon likes the result. Some performed in their job without fault, while some made a mistake which resulted in them losing their job. The following are 6 WWE personnel who have lost their job in 2019.

#6 Eric Bischoff

The most recent, and famous, backstage name to get fired from WWE is Eric Bischoff. The former SmackDown Executive Director acquired this position in June this year, the same month Paul Heyman became RAW Executive Director. While we saw the Heyman effect on RAW, the same couldn't be said about Bischoff, who was hired to ensure SmackDown produces engaging storylines.

Under Heyman's belt, RAW produced many segments that we will not forget anytime soon. Since WWE has signed a billion-dollar deal with FOX, they had to make sure that the blue brand provides value to the audience, and profit to its broadcasting network. This is why, Vince McMahon pulled the triggers and replaced Eric Bischoff with Bruce Prichard, who has years of experience in managing wrestling shows.

“Bischoff’s firing is Vince McMahon’s reaction to the ratings and a message to his stockholders that he is entirely committed to the future success of SmackDown on FOX," as per Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated. (Credits for the quotes)

