6 biggest "unfinished business" WWE rivalries

The WWE landscape is currently undergoing exciting shifts. With new management in charge, the company has seen a raft of returns, surprises and changes, with more set to come. This has created numerous new possibilities and potential storylines that have the wrestling world buzzing like never before.

Despite the dawn of a new era, however, there are rivalries from the previous regime that did not reach a satisfying crescendo. These stories are so good, they deserve another chapter or two. If these feuds were to be ever revisited to bring them to their deserved climaxes, the WWE Universe will always have a longing for their resolution.

Without further ado, let's look at six rivalries that still have unfinished business to settle.

#6 & #5: "Demon" Finn Balor vs Roman Reigns and Seth "Freaking" Rollins vs Roman Reigns

Rollins and The Demon have scores to settle with the Tribal Chief

Many WWE Superstars have unfinished business with Roman Reigns due to The Bloodline's constant interference in his matches. From Kevin Owens through Brock Lesnar to Drew McIntyre himself, many of The Tribal Chief's opponents have fallen victim to the unfair numbers game. The number of stars with a bone to pick against the Head of The Table can fill up another list altogether.

"Demon" Finn Balor and Seth "Freaking" Rollins both took Reigns to the limit, only for him to barely escape them in a sneaky fashion. The Demon had the Head Of Table dead to rights at Extreme Rules 2021 before an inexplicable turnbuckle malfunction stopped him from delivering a coup de grace. Rollins, on the other hand, defeated The Tribal Chief by disqualification after the latter unleashed a vicious steel chair attack on him during their Royal Rumble 2022 match.

If we were either of these men, we, too, would want one more fair shot at defeating The Head Of The Table.

#4: AJ Styles vs WWE Hall of Famer Edge

A proper conclusion is needed for this dream feud

The dream match between AJ Styles and Edge was one of the most highly anticipated WWE rivalries of recent months. However, it did not live up to the lofty expectations thrust upon it, mainly because it was overshadowed by the story of The Judgment Day's formation. Hence, we never had a proper one-on-one clash between these two legends.

With the Rated R Superstar now out of the stable, the path is clear for a redo down the road. Each man can bring their A-Game without worrying about interference, and the WWE Universe can finally get their dream match in its purest form. The Phenomenal One has shown interest in a rematch, so let's hope he gets his wish.

#3: Rhea Ripley vs Bianca Belair

Ripley and Belair have many chapters to add to their story

Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair are part of a rare breed of rivals who seem destined to be each other's nemesis for the bulk of their WWE careers. Like Batman has The Joker, Austin had The Rock and Cena had Orton, Ripley vs Belair is destined to headline for many years to come. Both women came through together in NXT before jumping to the main roster and quickly rising to the top.

The Judgment Day's Eradicator and The EST were bitter rivals in the black and gold brand before tussling it out as the final two in the 2021 Royal Rumble. They met again in a gauntlet match to determine the final entrant into the 2022 Elimination Chamber match. With their match at Money In The Bank 2022 having been postponed due to an injury suffered by Ripley, we are still yet to see a proper one-on-one battle between these pillars of the WWE women's division.

#2: Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley

Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley has been a dream match for millions since the All Mighty returned to WWE in 2017. Fans were intrigued to see what kind of carnage the two MMA-trained heavyweights would unleash if they came to blows. Lashley himself cited Lesnar as a dream opponent multiple times, offering to face The Beast in the squared circle or in the Octagon.

The WWE Universe finally got to witness the dream rivalry on the road to Royal Rumble 2022. The buildup did not disappoint, delivering entertaining promos from Paul Heyman, MVP, with an MMA-esque weigh-in, and the infamous Brock Lesnar "knock-knock" joke. The match, however, did not have a clean winner due to the interference of Roman Reigns.

A dirty finish is not the way to end such an exciting dream clash, so let's hope these titans will meet again and have a proper one-on-one slobberknocker.

#1: Ronda Rousey vs Becky Lynch

Ronda Rousey vs Becky Lynch is one of WWE's most highly anticipated 1v1 matches in recent memory. The Man and The Rowdy One first met in the main event of WrestleMania 35 where the former pinned the latter in controversial fashion to become a double champion. Since then, fans have been waiting for Lynch and Rousey to lock horns again to prove who the better woman is, once and for all.

The duo have done their part in fanning the flames of anticipation, never missing the chance to take swipes at each other. With Lynch back to being The Man and Rousey looking the baddest she has been in years, we absolutely can't wait until they face off again.

You just know it will be a blockbuster!

