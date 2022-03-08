6 bizarre moments of Brock Lesnar’s WWE career

Fans know Brock Lesnar as one of the most destructive superstars to ever set foot in the WWE ring. The Beast Incarnate is known to be highly effective against big men and looks to finish his matches as quickly as possible.

While he has remained a serious figure in the company for most of his career, Lesnar has had his fair share of comedic moments in the ring. Fans saw Lesnar enjoy himself in the ring with R-Truth before hitting him with an F5. He has also made it clear that he doesn’t care about Heath Slater’s kids on television.

However, some moments of Brock Lesnar’s career have been even more bizarre than those mentioned above. With that in mind, take a look at the six most bizarre moments of Brock Lesnar’s WWE career.

#6 - In bizarre things Brock Lesnar has done in WWE: Danced to a mariachi band in the ring

Lesnar enjoying his time with the mariachi band.

Throughout his WWE career, Brock Lesnar has had some memorable rivalries against top superstars. One such rivalry came against Eddie Guerrero for the WWE Championship in 2004.

During their feud, The Beast decided to have some fun. He invited a Mariachi band to play some music in the ring as he danced down the entrance ramp.

He wore a sombrero and continued to dance inside the ring, leading the band in the process. He only stopped having fun when Eddie ran down and cleared the ring.

The two superstars competed for the WWE Championship at No Way Out. Eddie defeated Lesnar to pick one of the biggest victories of his career and take the title home.

#5. Gave Charles Robinson a lift (twice)

WWE referees play an important role in each match. Brock Lesnar understands the importance of referees and knows how to handle them with care.

At Extreme Rules 2012, referee Charles Robinson was knocked out at ringside. Lesnar, who wanted the referee back in the ring, showcased his sheer strength by lifting Robinson with just one arm and throwing him back into the ring.

That wasn’t it, as The Beast Incarnate decided to recreate the spot at Crown Jewel 2021. Robinson was knocked out inside the ring, and Brock Lesnar lifted him with one arm to check on him before dropping him back onto the mat.

No WWE Superstar has handled referees in the manner Lesnar loves to. The two bizarre moments confirm that.

#4. Threw a car door into the WWE Universe

Brock Lesnar smashing Seth Rollins' Cadilac

Brock Lesnar was unstoppable during the summer of 2015 in WWE. He was involved in a bitter rivalry with Seth Rollins for the WWE Championship at the time.

Rollins used his Money in the Bank contract to inject himself into the title match at WrestleMania and pin Roman Reigns. The Beast Incarnate was ready to tear The Architect apart and take back the title.

This led to a segment on RAW where Rollins rode out his new Cadillac into the arena. He parked the car on the arena stage, and the move proved to be extremely costly.

Lesnar walked out to vent his frustration on Rollins’ new ride and completely smashed it. He showed his insane strength by breaking off one of the car doors and throwing it into the WWE Universe.

Part of the door accidentally struck a fan, who luckily did not suffer any severe injuries. The company has never shied away from showcasing the power of its biggest men. However, it was pretty bizarre to see The Beast Incarnate rip off a Cadilac’s door and throw it towards the fans.

#3. Made a Beastbox for some Brock Party

.At Money in the Bank 2019, Lesnar entered the match late and stole Mustafa Ali’s chance to pull down the briefcase and win the contest.

After his win, Lesnar drastically changed his character on-screen. He added some comedic elements to his act, complete with a boombox painted on the MITB briefcase.

The entire thing was rather strange as Lesnar would dance with the briefcase over his shoulder like a boombox while being the #1 contender to the world title.

Arguably the most bizarre moment of his entire MITB briefcase run came when he learned the terms of the contract through Paul Heyman in the ring. Brock was shocked to find out that he had an entire year to choose his opponent and slapped Heyman with the contract papers for not telling him earlier.

The entire gimmick was hilarious and many fans enjoyed it. He ended up successfully cashing in on his contract to win the Universal Championship from Seth Rollins.

#2. Laughed with The Deadman in the middle of a match

Brock Lesnar and The Undertaker sharing a laugh.

Brock Lesnar and The Undertaker had some entertaining matches against each other in WWE. The Beast Incarnate was the man who ended The Undertaker’s undefeated streak at WrestleMania to shock the WWE Universe.

At SummerSlam 2015, the two top superstars competed in one of the biggest matches of the night. The main event saw the two men dish out a lot of punishment to each other for nearly 18 minutes.

In one of the most bizarre spots of the match, Lesnar sat up just like The Undertaker and laughed at him. The Deadman followed and mocked Lesnar’s laugh before the two men traded punches.

It did not end there, and The Beast Incarnate decided to have one final laugh before losing the match. He gave Taker the middle finger while locked in Hell’s Gate before passing out.

The match itself was stellar and sent fans home happy. A couple of spots in the match were memorable and turned into memes on the internet.

#1. Brock Lesnar shared an intimate moment with Kurt Angle

Lesnar and Angle had some good matches in WWE.

Not many have shared the same level of chemistry with Brock Lesnar as compared to Kurt Angle. The two men had some incredible matches on-screen that saw them trade victories.

Backstage, the two men are known to be close friends. They shared some comedic segments backstage and in the ring throughout their memorable rivalry and alliance.

However, arguably the most bizarre moment of Lesnar’s career came during a segment against The Olympic Gold Medalist. On an episode of SmackDown, the two men tried to one-up each other in the ring.

Showing his dedication to their storyline, The Beast Incarnate kissed him on the lips to the utter shock of the WWE Universe. It looked like even Angle wasn’t expecting it as he quickly backed away and laughed it off.

It was the only time Brock Lesnar kissed anyone on television in the company. One cannot imagine Brock kissing another on-screen figure in his current character.

