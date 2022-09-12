6 Current WWE Superstars who are considered free agents 

Since WWE revived the brand split in 2016, the company has ensured that almost all superstars belong to a specific brand. This can change as part of the annual draft or if there is a loophole that allows them to move from RAW to SmackDown or vice versa.

Often, stars who are injured during drafts will remain undrafted until they return. This also works for part-timers, who can be placed on either brand if they are added to a feud with a specific star.

The likes of Ronda Rousey, Lacey Evans, and Bayley were all free agents before their recent WWE returns, but now several other stars can appear on any brand.

#6. Goldberg

Always a free spirit, Goldberg has appeared on both RAW and SmackDown as part of his current run. While it was reported that the former WCW legend's contract expired following his match against Roman Reigns earlier this year, the man himself has claimed that this isn't the case.

Goldberg told The New York Post in July that he was still contracted to WWE and was just waiting for the call.

“I’m still waiting for that one [call] to happen one of these days. But I suppose you never retire in the wrestling world until you’re dead, so who knows. Hey, I may never get the call, you never know. But you bet your ass I’ll be ready.”

It's unclear where Goldberg will slot in at the moment, but with the bi-annual Saudi Arabia show set to take place next month, there's a chance he could return and wrestle in the Middle East.

#5. Ilja Dragunov

The name may not be recognized by all WWE fans at the moment, but it could be one that will be known in the future. Dragunov, a former NXT United Kingdom Champion, was the man to overcome Gunther and end his two-year reign with the title. The star was later forced to vacate the Championship and Tyler Bate won a tournament to become the final title-holder on the brand.

Following the closure of NXT UK, many of the stars were released or sent over to NXT. Dragunov's recent injury has meant that the former Champion hasn't been allotted over to a specific brand yet. This could also be a way for WWE to push Dragunov straight to the main roster to face off against Gunther once again.

#4. Santos Escobar

Santos Escobar is one of NXT's hottest prospects who could appear on the main roster any time now. It's unclear which brand Escobar will target, but given that Solo Sikoa recently headed over to SmackDown, he could be RAW-bound.

After being defeated in a "Loser Leaves NXT" match by Tony D'Angelo at Heatwave, Escobar was forced to leave the brand and later returned to pick up the rest of Legado Del Fantasma. Whilst these stars are still able to make their return to NXT if needed, Escobar is only able to move up to the main roster now and awaits his imminent call-up.

#3/2. Naomi and Sasha Banks

The situation surrounding Sasha Banks and Naomi has made headlines around the world. The two women had the freedom of all three brands before walking out of the company in May. As Women's Tag Team Champions, there is a loophole that allows the two women to take on challengers from RAW, SmackDown, and NXT.

Now that the duo no longer hold the Championships, it's unclear which brand they belong to, and could essentially return on any one of them where a feud awaits. With rumors of the two women's contracts being frozen or even set to expire, there are many questions surrounding the return of the popular duo.

#1. Former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar has been a free agent for much of his WWE career. The former world champion has wrestled wherever needed and whenever he gets the call, which suits him and his part-time contract.

Lesnar was unable to dethrone Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, but he gave it a good go and even brought a tractor. Lesnar and Reigns have been locked in a battle for so long that now that the two men are unable to face off again, it's hard to imagine who his next victim will be and which WWE brand he will be on.

