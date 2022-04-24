6 Current WWE Superstars who have gone through the most drastic body transformations 

The wrestling world has seen some impressive transformations over the past few decades, and WWE appears to be the perfect place to do it.

WWE Superstars are capable of bulking and slimming much faster than the rest of the world, with several current stars looking like entirely different people when compared to themselves a decade ago.

The following list looks at just six current WWE Superstars who have gone through some of the most drastic body transformations, and it's hard to tell if they are the same person.

#6. Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal

Jinder Mahal was once seen as one-third of 3MB, a trio that consisted of Heath Slater, Drew McIntyre, and Mahal. The three stars were seen as jobbers and were overlooked on the main roster before McIntyre and Mahal were released from the company in 2014.

When Mahal was let go, he was the size of a cruiserweight and wasn't someone that the company saw as a draw. Mahal returned to WWE just two years later with a drastically improved physique and was the subject of a push that led him to the WWE Championship the following year.

Mahal has remained a consistent face on the main roster in recent years and has managed to stay in incredible shape.

#5. Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre, as noted above, was once seen as a lightweight competitor. He was a much smaller superstar throughout his first run in WWE and was released from the company when he was seen as surplus to requirements in 2014.

McIntyre was boosted by his release and went on to make a name for himself on the independent circuit before turning WWE heads again in 2017. The Scottish Psychopath was able to return through the NXT brand and exhibited a new and improved physique. It was evident that the Scottish star had put some long hours in the gym.

McIntyre is now a two-time WWE Champion and is seen as one of the biggest stars on SmackDown.

#4. Veer Mahaan

Veer Mahaan has been pushed as a monster since he made his debut on the RAW after WrestleMania earlier this month. The company waited months for Veer to make his debut, but the star has finally been able to make an impact on the Red brand.

Since his return to screens, several images of the star when he was a professional baseball player have been circling online that show an incredible transformation.

Veer himself has spoken about the changes he had to make from being a baseball player to a wrestler as part of an interview on the TOI Sportscast.

“When I signed for pro baseball I was a 150 pound kid and then when I signed for WWE I was at 256 pounds, so it wasn't easy." via TimesOfIndia

Veer was able to gain more than 100 pounds before signing with WWE and, as seen from the images above, looks like a completely different person.

#3. Akira Tozawa

Akira Tozawa has been wrapped up in the 24/7 Championship picture over the past few years. The former Cruiserweight Champion was recently married to Tamina on RAW, but a few years ago, it would have been hard to imagine Tozawa as a Cruiserweight.

During his time in Japan, Tozawa was a much heavier superstar and would be pushed as such. While working for Dragon-Gate Pro Wrestling in 2008, Tozawa looks as though he weighed more than 300 pounds, but the star has since been able to slim down and was less than 205lbs when he joined the company as part of the Cruiserweight Classic back in 2016.

#2. Baron Corbin/Happy Corbin

It's no secret that Baron Corbin was an NFL defensive linebacker before joining WWE. The former United States Champion was much bigger at the time since he would have needed some extra weight to work his position well.

Corbin was listed as 317lbs during his NFL days, before shedding around 40-50lbs when he pursued a wrestling career. In 2011, a year before joining the company, Corbin was pictured looking completely different when compared to his current presentation on SmackDown.

As the images above show, a decade has made a huge difference for Happy Corbin since he is now around 100lbs lighter and one of the best heels in the company.

#1. Damian Priest

Damian Priest has risen through the ranks in WWE since his debut back in 2018, but at the time, he was known as Punishment Martinez. Priest's time on the independent circuit saw him wrestle as a much larger athlete before he was able to shed around 100lbs.

Priest himself opened up about his struggles with his weight as part of WWE's Chronicle on the network, where he noted that the company even rejected him earlier in his career, which led to him gaining more weight.

“I went deeper down this hole of, ‘To hell with the world, I’m right, everybody else is wrong, so I’m gonna continue,’” Priest said. “Actually, I wasn’t even continuing, I got worse. I decided to put in less work and get lazier because, for whatever reason, I thought that was the right decision and that would help me. Sometimes I think back and I’m grateful for where I am today but I wonder, ‘How did this happen?’ Because I should not be here with who I was. With who I was, I should be somewhere else not enjoying life.”

Priest recently joined Edge's new movement on RAW and is now learning to harness his "Damian" persona.

