6 current WWE Superstars who got married in 2021

2021 has been a challenging year for everybody, including WWE. The COVID-19 pandemic continued to put a dent in several plans, although things improved in the past few months.

As outdoor activities resumed post-pandemic, the wrestling world also witnessed a boost in weddings. Quite a few Superstars married this year, with some having been forced to push back their big day due to the restrictions.

It is always heartwarming to see WWE stars enjoy success in and outside the ring. These names improved their ranks within the company while tying the knot with their life partners.

Without further ado, here are six current WWE Superstars who got married in 2021:

#6 WWE RAW star Doudrop

Doudrop has had quite the year, moving from NXT UK to RAW and undergoing a name change. Formerly known as Piper Niven, the Scottish star has done fairly well on the red brand. She started as Eva Marie's enforcer before branching out on her own.

She has also had joy away from the ring, marrying her boyfriend in September. As seen in Doudrop's post of the wedding ceremony, her dog was a part of her big day.

#5 NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov

2021 was a milestone year for Ilja Dragunov, with immense success in multiple areas of his life. The Russian star ended WALTER's tyrannical reign as NXT UK Champion following an excellent match at NXT TakeOver 36. He still holds the belt as the year comes to a close.

Dragunov recently announced that he got married, posting a picture with his bride on Twitter with the caption "Finally. Completely fulfilled," indicating that he had been waiting a while to tie the knot. The NXT UK Champion is usually a very private person, so it is nice to see this update from him.

