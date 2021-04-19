6 current WWE Superstars that John Cena hasn't beaten via pinfall

There remain a few WWE Superstars that John Cena is yet to gain a pinfall victory against. In his illustrious career, John Cena has achieved many things that other WWE Superstars can only dream of. From someone who could have been easily forgotten at first glance, John Cena built himself to be known as The Face That Runs The Place.

Even though The Doctor of Thugonomics doesn't actively wrestle at present, he is often considered the gold standard of modern-day wrestling by many WWE fans. The last time the WWE Universe saw John Cena in a WWE match was at WrestleMania 36 when he faced The Fiend in a Firefly Fun House Match. Many speculate that it was Cena's final match in WWE but one can never be sure.

If John Cena does plan his return to WWE, he can add beating these five WWE Superstars via pinfall in singles competition to that 17th WWE Championship reign that has eluded him. The stats for this feature have been made according to The Internet Wrestling Database.

#6 John Cena has a DQ victory against WWE Superstar Braun Strowman

John Cena vs Braun Strowman

On the WWE RAW episode of September 11th, 2017, John Cena faced Braun Strowman for the first and last time in a singles match. The match began with Cena getting in some offense against The Monster Among Men but the strides quickly changed and Strowman was seen dominating Cena for the majority of the match.

Towards the end of the match, when the Leader of the Cenation hit Strowman with the AA, Strowman rolled out of the ring and laid in wait for Cena to come after him. When Cena did, Strowman planted Cena with the steel stairs. Strowman continued the attack inside the ring and hit Cena with a Powerslam on the steel stairs, forcing the referee to call for the bell, awarding Cena a victory via DQ.

1 / 5 NEXT