6 current WWE Superstars who have surpassed their fathers' careers

There have been many current and former WWE Superstars whose families or parents also went through the same path as they did, only decades earlier. While some could not reach the same success as their family, some took the other path and achieved something more.

One of the most notable stars whose parents were also WWE legends is Cody Rhodes, the son of the Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes. The latter made many contributions to the sport both in and outside the ring, but the former did something his father cannot, win a World Championship. While Cody has achieved more on camera, Dusty's contributions behind the scenes have influenced many present and future superstars.

For this list, we will explore six more current WWE stars who surpassed their fathers.

#6. Roman Reigns has achieved a lot of things in WWE

If one current superstar elevated the company and helped it gain mainstream attention, it's none other than Roman Reigns. His 1000+ reign as the Undisputed Champion may have ended, but his run as The Tribal Chief will forever remain memorable.

Although Reigns has played a heel naturally, being a wrestler is in his blood. For those unaware, his father is none other than Sika Anoa'i, one-half of The Wild Samoans and a Hall of Famer.

#5. and #4. The Usos cemented themselves as one of the most memorable tag team duos

One of the most interesting characters in WWE's history is possibly Rikishi. Despite his intimidating build, he doesn't shy away from engaging in funny and entertaining character, earning him a rightful spot in the Hall of Fame. Still, his sons have also been making a name for themselves in the company.

The Usos is heavily involved in one of the most interesting and entertaining storylines in the company's history in history, The Bloodline. They are successful as a dup, even being the longest reigning tag team champions at 622 days.

While Jimmy still needs to be given more opportunities as a solo star, Jey is already branching out as a singles star. The latter is considered the top star on RAW and has been challenged for the Intercontinental, World Heavyweight, and Undisputed WWE Championships.

#3. Randy Orton has cemented himself as a future WWE Hall of Famer

Randy Orton is one of the most notable wrestlers in history, with his name reaching mainstream popularity. The Viper has proven for years that he is timeless and can keep up with the changes in the roster all the while still being one of the most entertaining stars in history. However, he has someone to look up to.

Randy is a third-generation wrestler, meaning his father and grandfather were also wrestlers. His grandfather is Bob Orton, and his father is Bob Orton Jr. While both are notable in the sport, it's incomparable to Randy's level.

#2. Many may not know about Carmella's father

Expand Tweet

While it has been a norm for the parents to be known before their offspring, the same can't be said for Carmella. The latter is a former Women's Champion in the Stamford-based promotion and have still much to achieve, but some weren't aware that her father is also a wrestler.

For those unaware, Carmella's father is Paul Van Dale, a former superstar and mixed martial artist. He worked in the company around the 1980s and 1990s. Despite already in his 60s, he continues to be active in the ring.

#1. Natalya has achieved many things in WWE

While the Anoa'i family has gained much traction recently due to The Bloodline's storyline, one wrestling family also deserving of praise and admiration is The Hart Foundation. Stars like Owen Hart, Bret Hart, Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart, and more have come out from that family. The family is still involved in the sport today.

Natalya has proven to many that she is a legend herself, much like her father The Anvil. She is not only a former champion and involved in multiple feuds, but she and her husband, TJ Wilson (aka Tyson Kidd) train many up-and-coming superstars.