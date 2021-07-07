6 female former WWE Superstars who are now unrecognizable 

The Women's Revolution has allowed several former female wrestlers to make their return to WWE in recent years.

The likes of Trish Stratus, Lita, Molly Holly, Victoria, and even Jillian Hall have all been part of recent high-profile women's matches, but there are still a number of former superstars who are yet to make their return.

Decades have passed since several of these female wrestlers were able to grace a WWE ring and now it's hard to say if the WWE Universe would still recognize many of them if they were able to make their return.

The following list looks at just six female former WWE Superstars who are now unrecognizable when compared to their time as part of the company.

#6. Former WWE Women's Champion Jazz

Jazz was already 29 years old when she made her way to WWE in 2001 but was able to capture the Women's Championship for the first time the following year.

The former ECW star was the last woman to hold the Women's Championship under the WWF banner and was able to lift the title on two occasions during her short career.

Since leaving WWE back in 2004, Jazz has worked for several other promotions, including AEW, Chikara, NWA, and is currently contracted to IMPACT Wrestling. Jazz is now 48 years old and looks very different when compared to her younger days in WWE.

#5. Former WWE Superstar Summer Rae

Summer Rae had a short stint in WWE where she was able to become a huge part of the Women's Revolution on both NXT and the main roster.

During her time with WWE, Rae was also added to the main cast of Total Divas for three seasons and was part of several high-profile feuds in the women's division.

Rae's last appearance for WWE came as part of a 10-woman tag team match at WrestleMania 32, but she wasn't released from the company until more than a year later in 2017.

The former star has since returned to modeling and switched up her looks several times following her WWE departure. As seen above, even though those images are just five years apart, Rae is now unrecognizable.

