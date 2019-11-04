6 Firsts for WWE in 2019

Many Superstars have shocked the system this year in WWE

For decades, WWE has strived to become a major sports entertainment player and has become the largest wrestling promotion in the world, holding over 500 events a year. This has enabled the company to lead by example, be more innovative and experimental, and also do things no one in the industry has ever done before.

With the power and the legacy the company has, it continues to achieve many milestones and does many things for the first time in the industry - something that has kept it unique and successful.

Within the company, there are many things done regularly which have never been done before, and the year 2019 was host to many 'firsts' for the company itself. The year was great, especially for the women’s roster, and gave fans many things to cheer about at the end of the day.

In this article, we will look at the six things that the company, and its Superstars, did for the first time ever, and how it has impacted the WWE and the industry.

#1 First Female Grand Slam Champion

Bayley is the company's first ever female Grand Slam Champion

The women’s roster has been bringing many changes to how the company sees and handles its female talent, and this was proven when the company arranged its first all-female pay-per-view, WWE Evolution.

A few years ago, a female Superstar was lucky to win Championship reigns, while currently, it has become common for the top women of the company to continuously stay in the Championship picture due to the increasing number of Championship belts in the company.

With the company now having top Championships for the women for all three brands, and also the Women’s Tag Team Championships, it’s possible for a woman to become a Grand Slam Champion for the company.

This feat was first achieved this year, only a few months after the introduction of the WWE Women’s Championship, as Bayley was crowned the first Women’s Grand Slam Champion in May.

By winning the NXT, RAW, and SmackDown Women’s Championships, as well as the Women’s Tag Team Championships, Bayley achieved this milestone in just over six years.

The numbers are soon expected to rise as Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair too are homing in to become Grand Slam Champions sooner than later. This will help the women rack up the records, as the company has over 25 male Grand Slam Champions following the original and the modern format.

