6-foot WWE powerhouse to destroy Jacob Fatu and cost him United States Title at Backlash? Exploring the possibility 

WWE Superstar Jacob Fatu will enter his first title defense match at the upcoming premium live event, 2025 Backlash. The Samoan Werewolf will compete against LA Knight, Drew McIntyre, and Damian Priest in a Fatal Four-Way match. While the odds are already against him, he could also be attacked by Bron Breakker in St. Louis and lose his title.

Ad

This week’s episode of Monday Night RAW saw Paul Heyman interrupting Jey Uso’s in-ring segment. The World Heavyweight Champion called The Wiseman gutsy for showing up in front of him after betraying his cousin, Roman Reigns. In response, the Hall of Famer said that the OTC didn’t care about him and that he was a selfish man.

He noted how The Tribal Chief simply disappeared after his WrestleMania XL loss to Cody Rhodes, leaving him with Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, and the Tongan Brothers. His loyalty to Reigns made him go through a table, yet the OG Bloodline leader never came to rescue him or seek revenge for him. However, he did come for his Ula Fala.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Right now, Paul Heyman is in an alliance with Seth Rollins, who wants to rise in power and take control of WWE. To advance this agenda and seek vengeance for The Wiseman, The Visionary could unleash Bron Breakker on Jacob Fatu at 2025 Backlash. The former two-time Intercontinental Champion could Spear The Samoan Werewolf on May 10 and cost him his championship.

The Stamford-based promotion hinted at a rivalry between the two big men last year. With this, Seth Rollins would be able to destabilize the strongest member of The New Bloodline after defeating the leader of the OG Bloodline. While this is a strong possibility, all of this remains speculation so far.

Ad

Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa could have a fallout on WWE SmackDown

Last week on SmackDown, Solo Sikoa interfered in a singles match between Damian Priest and LA Knight. The two superstars were fighting to settle their differences, with the winner not receiving any external rewards. Despite this, Solo interfered and caused a DQ, prompting Jacob Fatu to come to Sikoa’s rescue when Priest and Knight teamed up against him.

Ad

Later in the episode, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis spoke to Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa, saying that they caused two DQs in two consecutive weeks. As a result, the GM announced that The Samoan Werewolf would defend the United States Championship against Priest and Knight in a Triple Threat match at Backlash.

Interrupting him, Sikoa said that since Drew McIntyre was the number one contender, he should be the only one to face Fatu. In response, Aldis included The Scottish Warrior in the title defense match, turning it into a Fatal Four-Way match. While Sikoa alleged that the GM was being unfair to Jacob Fatu, Aldis said that everything was the result of his running mouth.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa already have problems. The sudden escalation of Fatu’s first title defense, turning into a Fatal Four-Way match from a singles bout against McIntyre, would further widen the rifts in their bond.

Thus, there is a chance that the New Bloodline members could have a fallout, with The Samoan Werewolf leaving the heel faction. It would be interesting to see if Fatu remains the US Champ after May 10, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Singh Ankit Singh is a WWE Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. His educational background in psychology helps him gain insight into several storyline twists in pro wrestling. Ankit has been a fan of the industry since childhood; the on-screen action gives him an adrenaline rush and led him to pursue a career in content writing. He has nearly three years of experience in the industry, working for organizations like Essentially Sports and NB Media as a news writer, editor, and scriptwriter.



Ankit started following pro wrestling in high school. At the time, Edge (aka Cope) was making waves as part of his World Heavyweight Title feud with Alberto Del Rio. He grew up watching modern-day greats such as Sheamus, Randy Orton, and John Cena. The Shield was the top faction in WWE in 2012-13, and its breakup storyline made Ankit a lifelong fan of the sport. Orton and Seth Rollins are Ankit’s favorite wrestlers in the men’s division. He admires The Viper’s character work, in-ring skills, and longevity. Meanwhile, he looks up to The Visionary because the latter is a complete wrestler, in his opinion. Ankit likes Liv Morgan’s heel gimmick and promo skills in the women's division. He was also fond of AJ Lee’s presentation and microphone skills in the PG Era.



Besides pro wrestling, Ankit likes to watch anime, play video games, and discover new music. Know More