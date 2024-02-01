6 Former and current WWE stars who have walked the New York Fashion Week runway

WWE and New York Fashion Week is not something one would probably see in the same sentence together. However, the evolution and merger of varied sectors have paved the way for the two routes to cross paths.

The event takes place in February and September of every year, featuring top models and new faces across industries. At times, there are a few WWE stars who come from a modeling background, while some built a fanbase that extends beyond a wrestling ring.

With the 2024 New York Fashion Week currently underway and set to conclude on February 14, below are a few WWE stars who walked the runway at the event:

#6. Nia Jax

Before her wrestling career, Nia Jax had a run as a plus-size model. The former women's champion was on the covers of posters and magazines and walked the ramp on a few occasions.

Nia Jax signed with WWE in 2014, where she was an active competitor on NXT. A couple of years later, she debuted on the main roster, marking her territory in the women's division.

In 2017, Jax walked the New York Fashion Week for Dia & Co. Her adventure and behind-the-scenes leading up to the event was documented by WWE.

#5. Maxxine Dupri

Fashion and Maxxine Dupri go hand in hand. The 26-year-old has her own clothing line called Jaunty. The WWE star has confessed to designing and putting together outfits for her wrestling appearances.

Last year, Maxxine Dupri was on her way to stardom in the company when she joined The Alpha Academy. She even had her first WWE match against Valhalla on an edition of RAW in July.

In September, Dupri shared clips of her walking the runway for New York Fashion Week. It was also the same event where Triple H was spotted in attendance, seated next to Jeff Bezos.

#4. Brandi Rhodes at New York Fashion Week

Brandi Rhodes briefly worked with WWE in 2011 and then again between 2013 to 2016 as a ring announcer. Three years later, she played a pivotal role in AEW's development where Rhodes was the Chief Brand Officer, in addition to sparingly competing in the ring as well.

Recently, Brandi Rhodes took to social media to share her experience walking the New York Fashion Week ramp. Dressed in red from head to toe, the 40-year-old wanted to make a statement about heart health and thanked The American Heart Association for their work.

Her husband, Cody Rhodes, and fellow WWE stars shared their reactions to the news.

#3. and #2. Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) and Naomi

After Naomi and Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) 'walked out' of RAW in May 2022, they went radio silent for a while.

Nearly four months later, they made a few public appearances, including their runway debut at New York Fashion Week that year. The duo also attended the premiere of Marvel's She-Hulk series. The two former champions reportedly hired a personal trainer, Wade Bryant, to help them prepare and become more flexible to take on their new project.

#1. Stephanie McMahon

Stephanie McMahon walked the NYFW runway in 2012

By the mid-2000s, Stephanie McMahon had semi-retired from wrestling and focused on backstage administrative duties. From 2007 to 2013, she served as the Executive Vice President, Creative Development and Operations.

During this time, she also undertook varied outreach platforms and projects for WWE's business expansion. Additionally, she is a mother to three children. In 2012, Stephanie McMahon made her runway debut when she walked the ramp for the Mercedes-Benz New York Fashion Week's Strut: The Fashionable Mom Show which comprised of stylish mothers with chic fashion from all walks of life.

