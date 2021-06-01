6 Former WWE Superstars who could show up next in AEW

WWE has been at the top of the professional wrestling industry for a long time. However, with the emergence of All Elite Wrestling (AEW), gone are the days when they didn't have a proper rival to give them tough competition.

In just two years, AEW has managed to make a prominent place for itself in the pro wrestling industry. They have managed to shock their fans time and again by signing several former WWE Superstars. No one expected the likes of Christian, Big Show, Sting, and even Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley) to leave WWE and sign with AEW.

Most recently, former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush and WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry showed up at AEW Double or Nothing 2021. In all likeliness, this list will continue to get bigger and bigger in the coming years.

Let's take a look at six former WWE Superstars who could show up in AEW next. Be sure to comment down and let us know which of them would you like to see in Tony Khan's promotion the most.

#6 Former WWE Champion Daniel Bryan joins AEW

A appreciation post for another one of my favorite wrestlers Daniel Bryan pic.twitter.com/CbemBh5gDy — ᭙𝓲ꪶꪶ ☠︎︎ (@HeelBalor) July 14, 2020

One of the biggest names that is currently not signed to WWE is Daniel Bryan. The former WWE Champion was a part of the main event of Night Two of WrestleMania 37. He competed against Edge and Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a triple threat match.

A few weeks after that, Bryan challenged Reigns for his title on SmackDown, with the stipulation that if he lost, he would be banished from the Blue brand. After he failed to defeat The Tribal Chief, fans started wondering whether Bryan will move over to RAW or NXT.

Surprisingly, it was revealed that his WWE contract had expired and the company silently moved him to the alumni section on their website.

Daniel Bryan doesn't have a non-compete clause and could technically wrestle for any promotion anytime. Many were speculating him to be the "mystery entrant" in this year's Casino Battle Royal at AEW Double or Nothing.

While that didn't happen, Bryan showing up in AEW in the coming months is a real possibility since he has previously stated his desire to wrestle for different promotions.

